The week of October 4-10 has been proclaimed by the Chisago County Board of Commissioners as Manufacturers’ Week. Manufacturers’ Week was created to celebrate and educate the public about the importance of manufacturing in the state of Minnesota and its local entities. Manufacturing is a key sector of the economy and should be recognized as such.
A key element in any community is creating a high standard of living and quality jobs, which a strong manufacturing base gives. It provides high skilled, high wage jobs. These jobs significantly contribute to Minnesota as well as Chisago County’s high standard of living and economic vitality.
In 2019, there were 94 manufacturing employers in Chisago County providing approximately 2,375 jobs. In 2019, manufacturing provided $22 billion in wages for the state and over $120.5 million in Chisago County.
The county would like to extend its appreciation to all of the manufacturing businesses that operate and grow their businesses in Chisago County. These companies are an important reason Chisago County is a great place to live and work.
