Editor's Soapbox: Watch out for mistakes in your medical bills

A Pine City couple were on KARE 11 news the other night, after dealing with a terrible health situation – and to add insult to injury, a surprise medical bill.
In the story, “KARE 11 Investigates: Increased mistakes in COVID-era medical bills” Lauren Leamanczyk and Steve Eckert describe how Katie Morsching was hit with stomach pain that turned out to be a perforated ulcer and other complications. She needed immediate surgery.
But this was happening at the height of a COVID surge in the state, and ICU beds were in short supply. The only place they could bring her was St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
Morsching is recovering. But a month later, they received an ambulance bill for $5,200.
The thing is, they shouldn’t have been charged for that ambulance ride at all.
That ambulance ride appears to have been billed incorrectly by the hospital, and so slipped through the cracks of their medical insurance – which was through Minnesota’s Medicaid.
The moral of the story? Check through your medical bills carefully. Both the hospitals and insurance companies can make mistakes. And if something seems strange, check into it before you pay it. It might save you thousands of dollars.
I was happy to hear that the Morschings are not being charged for this, and that Katie is on the mend. The KARE 11 team do a great job of explaining the issue. I’d urge everyone to check out the full report on their website: https://www.kare11.com/article/news/investigations/kare-11-investigates-increased-mistakes-in-covid-era-medical-bills/89-55a59773-885b-4986-96ea-574094665344
Cold shock
Things are getting back to normal now, but it was quite a shock to our southern neighbors when they were deluged by snow followed by an icy stretch.
They just aren’t built to handle the cold. I lived in a hot state for a bit, and found it was true. They can deal with multiple days over 100 degrees, but anything close to freezing becomes a crisis.
And the common-sense lessons we’ve learned about the dangers of carbon monoxide and hypothermia – they’re just not common down there. It was tragic to hear about the suffering and deaths down in Texas.
Pine City native Troy Finger lives down in Louisiana now, and had some pics that made that area look just like Minnesota in January, after eight inches of white stuff fell on his place. I’m glad to report that he made it through in one piece, and thanks to his brother Danny for passing along that story.
Here’s hoping that warmer weather brings brighter days.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
