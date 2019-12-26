Focus on Faith: The starring role of Christmas

In any movie or theater production there is the starring role – the main actor or actress, the focal point.
In the Christmas story there are actually two starring roles. The first star is the star of Bethlehem, little “s.” The second star of Bethlehem is the BIG “S,” the Savior Jesus.
I don’t know if we’ve ever given much thought to the star of Bethlehem. We put it on the top of our trees every year, but why?
If we look at the Bible, it recounts unusual or even impossible astronomical events at Christ’s birth. For many doubters, the account of the star is easily dismissed as myth. For many believers, it’s a mystery accepted on faith.
But what happens if we combine current historical scholarship, astronomical fact and an open mind?
The Bible does make a surprising number of references to signs in the heavens. Both Old and New Testaments assume that what happens up there matters. Astrology assumes that stars are causes of earthly events. The Bible assumes that they can be messages about earthly events.
Jesus himself in Luke 21:25 tells us: “There will be signs in the sun, moon and stars...”
We see this in the Christmas story in Matthew 2: the “wise men” show up in Jerusalem because they have seen the unusual star.
(Side note: Do you know what would have happened if it had been “Three Wise Women” instead of “Three Wise Men?” They would have asked directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, cleaned the stable, made a hot dish and brought practical gifts.)
Well, whatever happened in the sky over Bethlehem indicated to these wise men there was 1) a significant birth, 2) kingship and 3) Jews. Matthew 2:2 says, “Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews?”
What the Magi saw were the two brightest planets in the heavens – Venus moving eastward among the stars on what appeared to be a collision course with the planet Jupiter (a planet 10 times bigger than earth.) Though the two planets were millions of miles away from one another, to observers in Babylon in the year 2 B.C. they appeared as a single star dominating the sky.
Within the last 25 years no astronomical event of the past has caused more discussion between astronomers and historians than this conjunction of Jupiter and Venus on June 17, 2 B.C. With the aid of modern astronomy software programs and historical records, astronomers turned back the hands of time and the stars to the time of that long ago Christmas.
The star of Bethlehem (little star) was amazing, but its purpose was to introduce the BIG Star (of the Christmas story) in Bethlehem, the birth of Jesus the Christ, the Messiah, a Son, our Savior. He is the forgiver of our wrongs and makes us right with God.
Jesus is the true gift of Christmas, but we need to accept this gift based on faith just like Christmas morning. When someone says they have a gift for you, your belief that they do moves you to accept it. Do you today ... accept the gift of the Savior?
Bill Berg is pastor of New Hope Community Church-Cambridge, 33030 Vickers St. NE, and New Hope Community Church-Isanti, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti. He can be reached at (763) 552-7979.
