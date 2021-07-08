From the Publisher: Voting about to open for Star’s ‘Best of’ contest

A year ago when we were doing our first Readers Choice Best of Isanti-Chisago, Kanabec and Pine County contests, a story was shared with me. The sales consultant had met with one of their customers to talk about advertising in the section where we were publishing the names of the winners of each of the 100 categories. The business was a bar/restaurant that was struggling with COVID both from a lack of customers and all of the new restrictions they had to understand and follow. Times were tough.
When the owner heard that she had been voted as a finalist in several of the categories, she started to cry. She was honored and proud that she was being recognized by the public for all of the hard work her and her team had put into trying to make a business that was not on the beaten path to be successful.
This last year has been tough for many of the businesses in our area with COVID, lack of help, lack of product and so much more.
There is a simple thing you can do to help raise their spirits. Much like the owner of that bar/restaurant, having the people in the area vote for them as one of the best is a moment to make anyone proud.
In May we asked you to nominate your favorite business or person in one of the 100 categories for each of the three contests. We went through those nominations and based on the number of your nominations, the top three to five are now listed for you to vote for your favorite. Last year, over 43,000 of you did just that in the three contests.
From July 14 to August 8 we ask you to go to www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com/bestof and give these businesses or individuals your vote. You don’t have to vote in all 100 categories but we hope you do. You can also vote more than once but only one time per day. We do have ways of making sure each voter is legitimate so voting is as fair and accurate as it can be. Voting is online only, no paper ballots are available.
If you frequent businesses in Pine or Kanabec Counties, please feel free to vote in their contests as well at either www.pinecountynews.com/bestof, or www.moraminn.com/bestof.
Businesses and individuals were recently told that they had been nominated so you will also see some advertisements in our papers and on the online ballots from some encouraging you to vote for them.
The winners and two finalists for each category will be announced in print and online on September 30 with the publishing of the each of the three contests. We will also announce the three $100 winners picked from those who nominated businesses or individuals back in May. Winners receive a plaque and window cling for their business so please look for these when you patronize them.
Join the fun in 2021, learn about new places, and most importantly, support the local businesses who have worked so hard in the last year to be open to serving you.
Congratulations to all of the finalists in each of the contest and best of luck to you during the voting phase July 14- August 8.
JEFF ANDRES is publisher of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 114 or jeff@northstarmedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.