October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which first began in 1981 by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as a Day of Unity to connect battered women’s advocates across the country. Legislation holds offenders accountable and domestic abuse services support survivors in their journey to find safety and healing. Yet the statistics are still sobering – 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older in the US have been the victim of physical violence by an intimate partner.
Family Pathways will be hosting special content across its online platforms throughout the month. Some of the programs include:
•A live Q&A with Lori Quist, Director of Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, on Facebook on October 14
•A virtual Memory Wall;
•A behind-the-scenes look at what daily life is like at the Black Dog Hill Emergency Shelter;
•And more!
Find these programs at FamilyPathways.org or by following Family Pathways (@familypathwaysnb) on Facebook.
Family Pathways is committed to breaking the intergenerational cycle of abuse. Children who witness domestic violence are at serious risk for becoming victims or perpetrators themselves. Tragically, domestic abuse can be lethal; twenty-two people have lost their lives to domestic violence so far in 2020. Those twenty-two people should be here with us today.
What is Family Pathways doing about this?
Family Pathways works to amplify the voices of survivors and promote violence-free lives through a broad portfolio of activities offered throughout East Central MN to neighbors, coworkers, employees and friends who have lost hope. The domestic abuse services of Family Pathways stands by the side of over 3,000 people every year.
Advocacy - When a domestic abuse victim goes to court, they don’t get an attorney. Family Pathways sends an advocate to help victims of abuse, and often goes to court with them.
Emergency Shelter - Sometimes a domestic abuse victim and her family just need to escape. Family Pathways operates the Black Dog Hill Emergency Shelter; a 15-bed facility in the heart of the region….the only shelter in 5,600 square miles.
Services – 24-hour crisis line, safety planning, transportation services, assistance with Orders for Protection, support groups, parenting programs and elder justice.
Youth Program - Healthy Relationships curriculum for young people.
Step-Up Program – A 26-week intervention program providing tools, education and accountability for men who use abuse in their intimate relationships.
What can you do?
Be aware of the signs: personality changes, excuses for injuries, or their overly excessive worries about pleasing or checking with their partner, among other things. Should someone confide in you, let them know (1) they don’t deserve to be treated this way, (2) there is help in the community, and (3) you will help connect them to services like Family Pathways.
If you or someone you know is a victim of violence or is abusive and wants to change, you are not alone. Go to https://www.familypathways.org/programs/domestic-violence/ for more information or call our 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at (800)338-SAFE (7233).
To learn more about how you can support the work of Family Pathways, visit FamilyPathways.org.
