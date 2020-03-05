Guest column: Sometimes you get the itch for change

“Hey, it’s a new year, a new decade,” I said to my husband while we were relaxing a few weeks ago. “You’re turning 60 this year. I think we should look at our life and think about where we want to be in the next five or 10 years while we still have our health.”
Should we buy a boat? Move to Montana? Get tattoos?
My husband said he’s actually satisfied with his job in ministry to homeless people at Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul, and he’d like to stay with it until retirement.
I thought about myself and realized I was ready to try something new. I’ve been editorial assistant at the Isanti-Chisago County Star for almost six years – the longest I’ve ever worked anywhere. My kids tease me because I get “the itch” to move or change jobs about every four years. I was overdue.
“But I don’t want to look for a job,” I told my husband. “God is going to have to open a door if it’s time for a change.”
Literally the next morning, I interviewed Julia Gervais at the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce for an article, and she mentioned the office was working short-handed with a vacancy in their Promotions Coordinator position. Hmmmm.
“Tell me about that,” I said, while little bells went off in my head. It sounded like a good fit. I applied, was interviewed and offered the job. I start next Monday, March 9.
So the past three weeks have been spent tying up loose ends at the County Star – definitely a bittersweet task. It’s not easy to leave a workplace filled with truly good people who make every day fun.
My boss, Bill Stickels III, and I share some common idiosyncratic bonds like overuse of Star Wars quotes and cheesy ’80s song references. We can both whip out a bad pun on command. I know I’ve gotten on his nerves on occasion, but overall we’ve spent most days laughing a lot. I’ve been blessed to be his right-hand man.
On assignment over the years, I’ve taken photos in Braham, Cambridge, North Branch, Isanti and Rush City at ribbon cuttings, parades, plays, cemetery ceremonies, races, festivals and fairs in temps from below freezing to sweltering.
For stories, I’ve interviewed four-year-olds and 100-year-olds. I’ve laughed through interviews, and I’ve cried.
I did my first article-writing while at this job, and have been privileged to share the stories of fascinating people who’ve done interesting and valuable things. Our small towns grow some big heroes.
So as the loose ends are tied up, I want to say I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to be out and about in our area catching people living their lives and making the world a better place.
For all that divides us, I find that most people are genuinely trying to be decent people and are just doing their best. We all want strong families, safe homes, fun memories and hope for the future. Let’s let that goodwill guide us as we think about where we want to be in five or 10 years.
LORI ZABEL is finishing her tenure as editorial assistant at the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
