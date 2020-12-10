Guest column: The world needs you today

My alarm went off. As I lay in bed with my mind still muddled, my husband leaned over to speak the first words I would hear that day. What he said surprised me:
“You do important things. It’s time to get up. The world needs you today.”
It was the first morning in a long time where I didn’t grumble, and it struck me that more people may need to be reminded of the same.
This year, the hurt and struggles others are feeling in this world struck me hard. I literally felt my chest tighten and my heart rise up into my throat with an aching need to help alleviate some of the worlds pain.
I called up a friend who lives in Minneapolis and told her I needed a long walk and a long talk. We scheduled to meet in East Bethel at the Fish Lake Nature Trails — an ideal place to see red-headed woodpeckers.
As we walked, I expressed this new, deep-seeded need to have more direct, hands-on involvement in helping others.
My friend stopped, looked me straight in the face and said, “Kirsten, you already are. By calling me, setting this date and driving to meet me here ... you really helped me today.”
We often underestimate the impact we have in the lives of others. For everyone out there: Remember to check in with each other and be kind to everyone —including yourself.
You do important things. It’s time to get up. The world needs you today.
Kirsten Faurie is the editor of the Kanabec County Times and managing editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star, and its sister newspapers in Pine County. She can be contacted at editor@moraminn.com or by calling 320-225-5128.
