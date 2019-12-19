Guest column: Transported by Star Wars in 1977

(In honor of the release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, we’re re-running a column from 2015 when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was released.)
“Star Wars is too good to be true! I think the Plutonians made it, and it was imported to us. I mean, how FARR-OUTT can far-out be?”
That’s just a taste of what I wrote in my diary after seeing “Star Wars” for the first time back in 1977.
I was 14 and remember standing in line with my brother to see it at the Retlaw Theater in Fond du Lac, Wis., on a hot day in July. By the time we got inside, the only seats available weren’t side-by-side – we had to split up and sit with strangers in a room with every seat filled.
Once that drum cadence started with the Twentieth-Century Fox logo, and that trumpet blast of opening notes got our attention, there was no turning back. We were all transported.
I had never seen anything like it. Not even a science-fiction buff, I was taken in by the whole other-worldliness of it that felt far, far away and a long time ago, but also absolutely real.
Luke was awkward. Threepio and Artoo fought all the time. Han was plagued with vehicle trouble. They could have been people I knew!
Except nobody I knew lived with that much excitement – lightsaber duels, spaceship dogfights, creature attacks – and romance.
For a teen-aged girl who, as stated, was not actually a sci-fi fan, one of the draws was ( I admit) Luke and Han.
Oddly, I couldn’t decide who I liked better. Luke was boyish and unsure of himself, just spreading his wings. Han was manly and cocksure – a flawed hero who came through in the end. I think I was afraid to like Han – he was too much man for a church-raised young lady to handle.
I could identify with Luke. Just living my life, doing as I was told in some remote Wisconsin village, trying to become my own person, drinking blue milk from a Tupperware tumbler.
We both just wanted to get out and see the world, to have some adventures.
I felt foolish having my adventures while sitting in an air-conditioned theater on Main Street while Luke was blasting stormtroopers and wrestling the dianoga (I had to Google it) in the garbage compactor, saving Leia in that heroic swing across the chasm and then blasting the Death Star like he was bulls-eyeing womp rats in his T-16 back home. I wanted to do that stuff.
But even Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill wish they could do that stuff. It lives in their imagination as much as in mine. It’s all smoke and mirrors – movie-making magic. Nobody flies at hyperspeed.
And that’s okay. A world that lives in your mind is still a world. It can still bring you joy, excitement and hope. It can bring you together with family and friends or make you want to be brave.
And that’s a powerful force for the price of a ticket.
Lori Zabel is editorial assistant at the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
