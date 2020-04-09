As we prepare to celebrate Easter 2020 on Sunday, April 12, this year’s celebration will no doubt be different. With stay-at-home orders and self-isolation, there will be alternative ways to observe this holiday. They include streaming online Easter church services, hosting virtual Easter dinner, holding family-only egg hunts, and more.
There are numerous ways you can celebrate Easter this year and still create fond memories in the midst of all the chaos. Some families will be downloading a video chat app where they can get together with extended family via video chat all day. Others might mimic the Front Steps Project, where a photographer will take portraits, from a distance, of families posed near their front steps. This way people will get dressed up instead pf staying in their pajamas all day. If you are concerned about missing church on Easter Sunday, you can attend online services. They should be listed in the church section of the newspaper.
During this time, let’s not forget the true meaning of Easter—to acknowledge Jesus’ death as well as His resurrection, and what that means for anyone who chooses to believe in Him. As Easter Season approaches, we should be grateful for our family and friends that are alive and well as we plan to get through this pandemic together—even if it means we have to be creative during this time when we must be physically apart.
We wish you all a Happy Easter full of love and peace! And we look forward to seeing all of you soon!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in and activities.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery - Monday through Thursday from 11:00-1:30 at the Friendship Café located at 140 N. Buchanan Street, Cambridge, MN.
If you are interested in delivery, please call us (763-689-6555) between 8:00-10:00 am to place your order.
Soup and Sandwich with a piece of fruit
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Bacon Cheeseburger, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey
Fruit: Orange
Cost is $5
OR one can choose a Chef Salad, cost is $7
We are adding a daily main entree daily to our weekly menu. If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below. This will come with a vegetable and dessert. Cost is $6. We will be doing this for 2 weeks to determine its feasibility.
Monday, April 13 -- Tator tot hot dish
Tuesday, April 14 -- Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy
Wednesday, April 15 – Tator tot hot dish or Salisbury steak
Thursday, April 16 -- Tator tot hot dish or Salisbury steak
*All day trips have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
