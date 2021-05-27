As we move closer to the end of the pandemic, Isanti County Public Health continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines. Isanti County Public Health administered their first COVID-19 vaccines in January, and has since given over 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines. In an average year, ICPH usually gives around 200 vaccines.
Isanti County Public Health has provided COVID-19 vaccines in a variety of places, including the Isanti County Government Center, local schools, drive-through clinics, and mobile clinics at churches, worksites, and housing facilities. We have reached out to the community through direct mailings, press releases, social media, and our county website.
Currently everyone ages 12 and older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Those 12-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines.
Starting in June, every Monday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Isanti County Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Isanti County Government Center (555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge) to those 12 and older. Participants will have the option of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Anyone ages 12-17 MUST have a parent/guardian present in order to receive the vaccine. Insurance is not needed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and there is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Isanti County Government Center, visit:
•June 7: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5971630602
•June 14: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0073621519
•June 21: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/3510296075
•June 28: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/1560722903
For those looking for COVID-19 vaccines at other locations, you can visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to search by type of vaccine and location.
If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, you can talk with your healthcare provider. You can also find trusted COVID-19 vaccine information by visiting https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html. Call or email Isanti County Public Health (763-689-4071 or ICPH@co.isanti.mn.us) with questions about getting a vaccine from Isanti County Public Health.
We are almost at the end of the pandemic, but we all need to continue to do our part. To protect your loved ones and yourself, consider getting vaccinated if you haven’t already.
