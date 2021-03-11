It's in your Court: Frivolous lawsuits and awards of attorney’s fees

Subsequent to the November election, there were many lawsuits challenging the election results. I have no intention to enter the political discussion but simply to discuss the obligations of attorneys not to file frivolous lawsuits. In Minnesota, an attorney starting a lawsuit must acknowledge by signature that they are in compliance with and aware of Minnesota’s sanctions laws.
Minn. Stat. §549.211 and Rule 11.02 of the Minnesota Rules of Civil Procedure provide, in part:
By presenting to the court, an attorney or unrepresented party is certifying that to the best of the person’s knowledge, information, and belief…
(1) it is not being presented for any improper purpose, such as to harass or to cause unnecessary delay or needless increase in the cost of litigation;
(2) the claims, defenses, and other legal contentions are warranted by existing law or by a nonfrivolous argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law or the establishment of new law;
(3) the allegations and other factual contentions have evidentiary support or, if specifically so identified, are likely to have evidentiary support after a reasonable opportunity for further investigation or discovery; and
(4) the denials of factual contentions are warranted on the evidence or, if specifically so identified, are reasonably based on a lack of information or belief.
Under our American system of justice the ability to collect attorney’s fees if you win your case and are the “prevailing party” is severely limited, considerably more so than under the British system, from which our common law is derived. Under the “English rule,” the prevailing party’s attorneys’ fees are largely paid by the loser. This rule has been adopted by the State of Alaska.
In Minnesota, by comparison, the winning party in a lawsuit generally can only obtain an award of their attorney’s fees against the losing party if such an award is allowed either in a written contract between the parties or by a statute. For example, the court may award attorney’s fees to a party in a divorce case because it is allowed by statute. Attorney’s fees may be awarded based on the inequality of the incomes of the parties (income-based fees) or based upon misconduct by one against the other in the litigation itself (conduct-based fees).
Contract-based attorney’s fee awards are based upon a breach of a written contract providing for an award of attorney’s fees and costs if a lawsuit is necessary. Common examples include lawsuits to collect unpaid rent under a house or apartment lease, to collect a down payment on a contract to purchase real estate, and to collect an unpaid credit card debt. Awards of attorney’s fees must be reasonable and based upon the amount of legal services provided to the prevailing party. However, absent a statute or contract allowing an award of attorney’s fees to the prevailing party, an award of attorney’s fees is not available if the claim is not in “bad faith,” that is, if “the claims, defenses, and other legal contentions are warranted by existing law or by a non-frivolous argument for the extension, modification, or reversal of existing law” and are supported by evidence. If the claims or defenses are clearly “frivolous” and not warranted under existing law and evidence, an award of attorney’s fees can be made to the prevailing party.
Many “frivolous” or unsupportable claims or defenses never get to jury trials as they are either dismissed by the court, or judgment is entered for one party, upon “motions for summary judgment” by one of the parties. Summary judgment is granted when there are no material facts in dispute and one party is entitled to win as a matter of law. There are a variety of remedies available to the defendant who is “frivolously sued,” or the suing party (plaintiff) who faces a frivolous defense, but certainly, people have differences of opinion on what is frivolous. Basically, if you do not have facts to support your claim, your lawsuit will be dismissed. For example, you couldn’t sue your neighbor who lives 200 yards away for spraying weed killer in his yard that you claim killed your champion rose bushes without proof from an expert witness. Facts, not theories. Ultimately, the court will decide what lawsuits are frivolous and must be dismissed, and whether an award of attorney’s fees is warranted under the law.
JUDGE STEVE HALSEY, Wright County District Court, is chambered in Buffalo and is the host of “The District Court Show” on local cable TV public access channels throughout the Tenth Judicial District. Excerpts can be viewed at WWW.QCTV.org. Go to Community and click “The District Court Show.”
