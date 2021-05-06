As if gardeners and landscapers don’t already have enough critters to deal with, it seems the newest invader to our landscape is the non-native Amynthas, aka “Jumping Worm.” Jumping worms are a type of earthworm. They are called “jumping worms” because of their unusual behavior when disturbed – they move like a snake and sometimes appear to be jumping. A light-colored ring extends around the body and may be more prominent than in other earthworms.
Most people don’t know that no earthworm is native to Minnesota or any northern state. It was the first European settlers in the 1600’s that brought them here probably in the root balls of plants and in the ballast of ships. These are the most common and more familiar red earth worms we see in our landscape today. We love having them in our gardens as they stir up the soil making it easier for plants to access the nutrients in the soil. But in a forest, it’s another story. Woodland plants have other ways of accessing nutrients in the soil and earthworm activity favors invasive plant species that can take over the understory of the woodland and erode the soil. When the soil changes, the forest can’t support the same plant and animal species it did before earthworms.
The difference in appearance between a Jumping Worm and the red earthworm is the light-colored ring that extends around the body. On a Jumping Worm the ring is much more prominent. And Jumping Worms have this unusual behavior when disturbed – they move like a snake and sometimes appear to be jumping. They also have the ability to survive a variety of conditions including cold winter temperatures.
To determine if you have Jumping Worms in your landscape, look for soil with a similar appearance to coffee grounds. As jumping worms eat and excrete waste, the soil gets a unique texture like coffee grounds. Or, you may notice unusually jumpy worms in your mulch.
To help prevent the spread of Jumping Worms there are a few important suggestions. If you are an angler, dispose of unwanted bait worms in the trash. Never release any worm into the environment – remember, all earthworms are non-native to Minnesota. Gardeners should do their best to clean gardening tools after use including footwear, gloves and implements like carts and wheelbarrows. Remove soil from all plants before transporting them as bare root plants or potting into sterile potting soil. This helps to remove earthworm cocoons (egg cases) and weed seeds.
For more complete information on Jumping Worms, please visit the following website at Jumping worm (Amynthas species) | Minnesota DNR (state.mn.us).
