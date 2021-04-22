In case you missed it, all locations of the East Central Regional Library (ECRL) are open to the public for browsing and computer appointments. Curbside pickup is still available for patrons who prefer it.
Open hours vary at each location; the public can always find the information they need by visiting ecrlib.org or talking to a friendly staff member on the phone (763-689-7390) Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Please note that face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines are in place inside all ECRL locations.
Try an Active Living kit or a new Board Game
East Central Regional Library patrons have access to thousands of books, in a variety of formats like large print, compact disc, eBook and eAudio. The library also offers a wide array of kits to try out new activities, including Active Living, Brain Fitness, Reminiscence, and Play and Learn.
On April 12, the library launched its new Board Game collection. Titles like Splendor, Trekking the National Parks, Ticket to Ride, Trivial Pursuit Family Edition, Mysterium, Azul, Seven Wonders, and many, many more are now available for check-out.
Library cardholders may also want to try new Binge Box and Great Courses DVD collections, while online databases such as Brainfuse’s HelpNow (tutoring) and JobNow (career guidance), MyHeritage (genealogy), Mango (language), and Chilton’s (automobile repair) are always available even when the library doors are closed.
Looking for an event for the family or yourself? The online Events Calendar via ecrlib.org is always growing with events for all ages and interests.
Your East Central Regional Library location is open. See you there!
