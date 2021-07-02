Minivan Musings: A “good death” addresses both the spiritual, physical aspects

The sweat was rolling down my neck as I dug a small grave (rabbit sized) in the back yard. Perhaps it was heat and exertion making me sweat — or maybe it was nerves from the question swirling in my head: How am I going to explain death to a small child?
Our family pet had died, and I rehearsed the potential conversations over in my head as I dug. My 4 year old has seen dead things before like fish we’ve caught and deer I’ve hunted, but this was her first experience with the death of something she loved.
As parents, there’s a lot of pressure to have the right answers. From small questions like “Why do I need to brush my teeth?” to big ones like “What does it mean to die?”
There are 7.8 billion people in this world. If you ask each of them that big question you’ll likely get 7.8 billion different answers. Odds are I’m not the one human being in this world who has it right.
Cultures and religions across the world put a lot of pressure on answering our questions about death—but maybe the answer isn’t as important as we make it. What I want my girl to know more than “What does it mean to die?” is what it means to show love for others in life and how we can honor those lives when they’re gone.
The physical bit
While humanity might wrestle with the emotional and spiritual aspects of death, there’s also the physical bit that needs tending to.
I had the responsibility of tending to our pet’s body before the flies and heat took its toll, rummaging through the recycling bin for a cardboard box, posing the body inside it and storing it in the freezer until our family was ready for burial. Most often, our society hides these parts of death. Not all cultures do.
I’ve been reading a fascinating memoir by a mortician that addresses our natural human curiosity about what happens to dead bodies in a wryly comical way.
The book, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes And Other Lessons from the Crematory” by Caitlin Doughty, explores the real but often hidden aspects of death. She address topics from the tools morticians use to keep a body’s eyelids closed to what happens when parts don’t completely burn during cremation. She explores how societies have approached death around the world and through time—from tribes that ate their dead as part of the mourning process, to the rise of embalming during the American Civil War.
Doughty’s work advocates death acceptance instead of fear. She founded The Order of the Good Death, an organization dedicated to build a culture with a more open and honest engagement with death. Part of her advocacy is that a person’s wishes about death, dying and end-of-life care are honored.
Thanks
Thank you to the pets of this world who’s deaths have provided valuable lessons to children about the inevitable end of life. I recognize there are far more tragic ways to learn this lesson.
Thank you to the families and friends that come together to help others through grief.
Thank you to those in our society who manage the biological parts of life and death from medical personnel, first responders, long-term care staff to morticians and others.
Thank you to the cemetery managers who honor our dead by keeping their final resting places tidy.
A Good Death
The Institute of Medicine defines a good death as “one that is free from avoidable distress and suffering, for patients, family and caregivers; in general accord with the patients’ and families’ wishes; and reasonably consistent with clinical, cultural and ethical standards.”
Not all of us will have the opportunity for a good death. It’s hard to control. We have far more opportunity to ensure we lead a good life.
May you have a good life full of love and when it ends, I do hope it is a good death, but at a minimum I hope you and your family can look back on your life with joy.
Kirsten Faurie is the group editor for Northstar Media, which includes the Isanti-Chisago County Star and others. She can be contacted at editor@moraminn.com or by calling 320-225-5128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.