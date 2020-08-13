The 2020-2021 school year is around the corner and we are excited to welcome everyone back!
Managing COVID-19 creates a constantly changing environment for our school district, and we are working diligently to adjust with those changes.
Last Thursday, the school board approved our “Return to Learn!” plan for the 2020 school year. We are committed to providing both a Monday-through-Friday “in school” option as well as a “Distance Learning Academy” option. Families can decide between the two options based on their unique needs. We created these options based on guidance from the state and input from our families, students, and staff!
The Distance Learning Academy (DLA) option was created for families that indicated concerns about sending kids to school this fall. The DLA will expand service to include students K-12, and will provide flexibility with engaging curriculum and daily teacher connections.
Return to Learn also provides an in-school option that follows state health guidelines and can be adapted as circumstances change. This option provides families predictability, addresses the social and emotional well-being of students, as well as internet inequities resulting from remote learning.
To provide predictability, we created the “Flexible Learning Continuum (FLC).” The FLC allows the district to make adjustments to in-school learning based on circumstances, and increases safety measures and decreases movement within our schools when required by rising COVID-19 numbers. NBAPS has created this framework to provide families safety and predictability. The continuum and descriptions of each stage can be viewed at the “Return to Learn!” website under the “Resources” menu at the district website (www.isd138.org) or www.isd138.org/returntolearn.
In lieu of traditional open houses, all schools will have a soft start to the school year by hosting welcome back events happening the first week of school. Instead of regular school days, K-8 families will have Welcome Back Conferences on Sept. 8 through Sept. 10. Students attending the North Branch Area High School, the Norse Area Learning Center, or the Life Work Center will also have a soft start to the school year. Students will attend events that provide small group, personalized activities. Information will be sent from principals by Aug. 17.
We appreciate the high level of engagement in our recent Thoughtexchange. We worked with public health officials and referred to state guidance to answer many of the questions provided. You can read those responses at the NBAPS Return to Learn Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), coming soon to the Return to Learn! website.
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
