North Branch School News: Amplifying student voice

Student involvement and student voice is so critical to creating an environment in which they feel supported and find joy in learning! We have been diligent to engage students in decisions and opportunities as we return to schools.
We have involved students in a variety of ways. Students have been showcased on our social media platforms to share what returning to school means to them. You can see the five featured student narratives at the Return to Learn! Website: www.isd138.org/returntolearn.
Students have also been involved in creating an engaging learning environment for our Distance Learning Academy and Norse Area Learning Center spaces at the Shops at Gateway North. Their efforts helped turn vacant retail space into excellent educational space with plenty of room and more than a dash of Viking flair!
One program adversely affected by the pandemic is our Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center (LWC), which serves local students as well as those of surrounding districts. The LWC offers life skills and work exploration programming for young adults with disabilities ages 18-21. On the job work experiences are difficult to offer with the current public health constraints.
LWC students will be officially known as our “Spreading Community Kindness Ambassadors,” and will take on the responsibility of personally delivering tokens of appreciation across the school district. Needless to say, students are excited at this opportunity. Said one student, “It makes me happy to make other people happy,” while another indicated, “It is fun to spread cheer.”
Returning to school in the midst of a pandemic has its challenges; but due to community partners we are able to create opportunities that align to student interests. During the first week of school, a number of high school students expressed interest in learning more about careers in the transportation sector. Thanks to our relationship with Pine Technical and Community College, we were able to respond by offering an automotive course this fall! Students will earn both high school and post-secondary credit and students will provide input throughout this year as we consider additional career pathway opportunities.
If you would like to see a slideshow of students and opportunities described here, see the Return to Learn! Website: www.isd138.org/returntolearn. These “can do” attitudes are prevalent across the student body and inspires staff daily to continue creating learning opportunities for our students.
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
