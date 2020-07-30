North Branch School News: Better together

I am fortunate to live in this wonderful community and have opportunities to build relationships with members of both the school, and broader, community.
We continue to navigate COVID-19 guidance with varying comfort levels. Governor Walz recently mandated masks be worn in all public places, including schools. The best we can do is remain focused on providing educational options that allow families to make decisions that best meet the needs of each child. We will continue to operate from a place of mutual respect and continue to learn together.
Last week we shared a draft Flexible Learning Continuum (FLC) with parents/guardians, secondary students, and staff as part of a Thoughtexchange seeking ideas, concerns, and questions about returning to school. We will report those results to the school board and the community once compiled and studied.
The draft FLC is a blueprint for providing in-school instruction that adjusts practices as circumstances with COVID-19 change. Level one reflects a “normal” in-school experience; levels two through four provide increasing safety measures such as reduced movement and increased emphasis on in-school remote learning. Level five reflects the remote-only education necessary if the Governor ordered “Shelter in Place” or in case of a local outbreak. The draft FLC is at the website (www.isd138.org) in the “Resources” dropdown under “Return to Learn!”
Our priority is to provide families flexibility to choose what works for them: in-person or distance learning. Mitigating risk is a top priority, and we are thankful for partners coming forward to explore expanding space for learning so families can count on options for students to return to school, even as safety protocols are tightened.
Of course, our plans will be directly affected by the state’s guidance, which is promised to districts on July 30. It is hoped we can work within that guidance to address what we learn from this week’s Thoughtexchange and create educational plans that both adhere to guidance and address concerns, ideas, and questions provided by families, staff, and students. I am committed to working in partnership so we are responsive and can adapt and effectively address public health needs. We will continue to be in conversation and seek input because we are better together!
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
