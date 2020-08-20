North Branch School News: Better together

As noted in past columns, our school district theme for the year is “Better Together.” And, although this is always true, it has rarely been more true than right now. The challenges we face as a community, and district, become more manageable when we are working together toward the same common goal.
Our common goal for kids this year is access to a quality education. Some families are choosing distance learning, some are choosing in-school learning, and some want a combination of the two! We are listening and providing choice to families. To provide the best in-school experience we can while also adhering to state safety guidelines creates significant challenges that need to be overcome. Several are being met with the assistance of outside groups and companies that share our value of having kids in school.
Many families find themselves in a situation that makes it difficult to meet some basic needs. Food insecurity is becoming a real challenge for many. To help meet the need, volunteers at Viking Vittles have agreed to be part of Welcome Week activities to provide families information about the services they provide.
Another challenge is space, and whether we will have enough to pivot if there is an unanticipated spike of the COVID-19 virus. We currently have the space to provide social distancing in school, but we are also working on a contingency plan that would include using space at the Shops at Gateway North. Families choosing our Distance Learning Academy also would like some in person support. We are making that happen! The space at Gateway North exceeds safety standards in ventilation and air quality; yet, temporarily converting the space for educational usage requires additional safety considerations. Olsen Fire Protection has graciously donated staff time to determine our fire safety needs, as well as providing the school district with fire extinguishers and other critical equipment and services to ensure the space serves students safely.
NBAPS welcomes an expansion of these partnerships with anyone who feels passionately about kids being in school. If you have expertise, or just time, and want to be part of these solutions so important to students and families, look for the “Partner Contribution Form” at the school district’s “Return to Learn!” website: www.isd138.org/returntolearn. We thank you for considering coming alongside us and look forward to hearing from you!
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
