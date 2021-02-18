North Branch school News: Celebrating excellence!

Viking pride is alive and well. As each student and staff member strives to be the best they can be, it inspires others to do the same. It is so important to take time to pause and celebrate excellence!
The high school was able to enjoy “Snowcoming.” A socially-distanced coronation event run by the student council was a class act. I was so impressed by the quality individuals that made up the “Snowcoming Court,” including Gavyn Jensen-Schneider, Dylan Witte, Derrick Witte, Jordan Axberg, Harrison Toussaint, Samantha Schroeder, Paige Bauer, Kate Carlson, Chloe Fortuna and Rayne Keyte. From this amazing group, Toussaint and Fortuna were crowned King and Queen. That same day, we had the opportunity to witness girls basketball player Kate Carlson score her 1000th career point. What an accomplishment!
Earlier this month we shared very exciting news about two Air Force JROTC students. Senior Cadet Theodor Carjila was offered a direct appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, and Junior Cadet Dayna Nelson was selected to receive a scholarship to attend a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2021.
Last week, several teachers received classroom grants from the North Branch Area Education Foundation. Tracey Bowman, Mary Colvin, Pam Newbauer, Sara Schmidt, and Juli Summer received grant funding from the foundation in excess of $10,000. We are grateful for their work! The funds for these grants were secured purely through mail-in fundraising. We are so grateful for the foundation and all of its local supporters!
Also this month, Sunrise’s Zach Meierding, the middle school’s Kate Lattimore, and the high school’s Amber Wright were selected by staff as February’s “Achievers.” Honoring their commitment to helping create great learning environments brings us great joy!
For each example of excellence provided above, there are countless more occurring in our schools every day; examples of dedication, hard work and kindness. NBAPS has great schools because we treat each other with dignity and respect, and NBAPS is a place to learn and grow to be the best you can be. I am inspired!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
