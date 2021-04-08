Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 starts with our schools being clean, and NBAPS is fortunate to have an exemplary team of custodians and school keepers who have risen to the occasion and given staff and families confidence in the safety of our facilities.
As you can imagine there have been many extra duties this year to keep our schools clean, and at every step our dedicated professionals have been up to the task.
Of particular concern for us are common surfaces, such as building entrance doors and desk tops. The school district has 206 entrance doors and frames, 776 panes of entrance glass (two-sided), and 412 entrance “push bars” or pull handles. In order to minimize risk of transmission, all these surfaces, and countless other common surfaces, are being cleaned several times a day by our dedicated staff.
There is lunchroom furniture at all of our schools that also needs to be cleaned routinely each day, and all of this is on top of the regular duties of cleaning classrooms and classroom furniture, and so much more.
Lastly, would it surprise you to learn we have over 560 porcelain fixtures (sinks, toilets, urinals) in public restrooms across the district? Attention to detail in cleaning these areas is much appreciated.
In NBAPS, we are better together. All staff and students share the responsibilities for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and provide families with peace of mind about their decision to send their kids to in-person instruction. It is safe to say that all of our efforts start with clean facilities, and when combined with our state of the art ventilation systems, NAPBS has safe learning facilities!
We will be recognizing our custodians at Thursday evening’s school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the North Branch Area Middle School media center, and I am so looking forward to it!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
