North Branch School News: Doing our part to keep your schools free from COVID

Our school buildings belong to the community and under normal circumstances are used by a wide variety of interests beyond the school day. We are a place to gather; a place for community. While we aren’t allowed to host groups and events during the COVID-19 response, we are doing everything we can to ensure our buildings remain free of the virus. After all, someday soon we will again be able to swing open our doors and, when we do, we want the community to have every confidence our buildings are safe.
On May 1 and May 4, staff were allowed to request to be in our schools briefly in case they needed any items urgently. They were allowed to do so on a strict schedule that separated individual requests to avoid close contact and on an equally strict time schedule. Staff were allowed in only to pick up necessary items; requests to come in and work were denied. All staff that did enter the buildings were asked if they are feeling sick or have experienced symptoms in the last 10 days, and if they have had close contact with someone diagnosed or suspected to have COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
All areas of our buildings that were exposed to staff were cleaned vigorously.
Of course, all staff - whether visiting briefly to pick up items or working on site as part of our essential staff - are now required to wear masks and maintain social distancing on site.
As I wrote in a previous column, the children of essential workers currently receiving child care have their temperatures taken upon arrival and again at midday. Any child who registers a fever or other symptoms is isolated and parents/guardians directed to pick them up immediately.
The school district’s construction manager Kraus Anderson is insisting that every worker coming into our sites complete and sign a questionnaire regarding their health and possible exposure.
These measures are meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 between people as well as keeping our buildings free of the virus.
DR. DEB HENTON is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
