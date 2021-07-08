North Branch School News: Feeling at home in North Branch

My family and I are spending our second full summer here as residents and it has been incredible! Last week friends and family visiting to celebrate our wedding anniversary walked down to Central Park to take in Concerts in the Park and it was amazing! It’s so nice to see so many of you out and about, enjoying the wonderful weather and all that summer in Minnesota has to offer. Concerts in the Park continue throughout the summer and I hope to see you there!
Independence Day was awe-inspiring! This year was very special because NBAPS was able to be a part of the celebration again, hosting 4th of July fireworks for the community. It was wonderful to play a part in local festivities and to once again see families flocking to our facilities outside of the school day.
Summer at North Branch Area Public Schools is a surprisingly busy time. Most notably, our amazing custodial crews are diligently cleaning and attending to all of the other things that need to be done to welcome back students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. Students and staff are engaged in summer school activities, and district leaders are synthesizing input from students, staff families and community members to solidify strategic priorities for the upcoming year.
This column marks a calendar year since I started my role serving you as Superintendent, and, looking back, we have much to be proud of. We exemplified “better together” and accomplished great things in a tumultuous time. I am grateful for the existing partnerships that sustained us and the new ones we made along the way!
My family and I are so thankful for the welcome we received and the kind support we continue to receive every day. It is an honor and a pleasure to call North Branch home!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.