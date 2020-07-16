North Branch School News: Flexibility and choice

I am thankful for all the opportunities I had over the past week to meet staff, students and community members while out in the schools, at the Concert in the Park, and at our school board meeting. I appreciated the conversations with all of those who attended a “Walk and Talk” I hosted on Wednesday at the High School track. The added benefit of staff having the ability to see each other for the first time in a while lent the occasion a joyous feeling!
Building relationships is my priority as I begin serving as the superintendent, and as a new resident of the community. I have had the opportunity to meet city staff and elected officials, Chamber of Commerce staff and members, Economic Development Authority board members, and North Branch Area Education Foundation board members. It has been heartwarming to see how much care and support there is for our students.
We are all trying to navigate COVID-19 guidelines and people have different comfort levels with some of the measures. There are so many unknowns and expert opinion is widely varied. The best we can do right now is operate from a place of mutual respect, take things one step at a time, and learn together.
In the midst of so much uncertainty, Minnesota school districts have been directed to design educational options for returning to school based on three scenarios:
Scenario 1: In-person learning for all students
Scenario 2: Hybrid learning with strict social distancing
Scenario 3: Distance learning only
The Governor and the Minnesota Department of Education will be releasing guidance at the end of July. Our goal is to provide flexibility and choice for families to decide what is best for each child: remote learning or in-person instruction. Our family survey indicated that 90% of our families will choose in-person instruction. If the guidance allows, NBAPS is committed to opening our schools for in-person learning this fall for all families who choose that option. Our goal is a safe return to in-person instruction for students and staff.
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
