North Branch School News: Moving forward together

As we begin to round the corner into August, back to school energy is brewing! We have been working to update our Strategic Plan to take us to new heights! We began this important work by engaging staff, high school students and community partners in our high school redesign. We have also met with staff across our PreK- 12 programs, hosted virtual engagement sessions, and recently met with both the school board and the World’s Best Workforce Advisory Committee.
NBAPS has a wonderful vision to Inspire dreams, build integrity and instill hope in our students, our staff, our families and our communities. Our vision is bold and paints a picture of partnership that we intend to create with our students, families and communities that we serve.
Our mission statement connects to our vision, and articulates the purpose of our work. Last year our theme was Better Together, and NBAPS is a school district that will continue to exemplify partnership. Our mission is to partner with students, families and communities to challenge all students to achieve their greatest potential and become informed and engaged citizens. Our mission propels us to work together to provide quality programs and to expand learning opportunities for our students!
Defining our core values is very important because it is those values that drive our words and actions. Core values represent the behaviors and actions that will empower us to deliver on our mission and vision! In NBAPS, our core values are:
Positive Relating - the who of the work
We genuinely value people and connect with them as unique individuals leading to positive, trusting, and productive interaction. We accomplish this with positive and productive rapport two-way communication, and empathy.
Mission Focusing - the why of the work
We align our intent and impact with a people-centered purpose that is a consistent driving force through good as well as challenging times through a positive mindset, service to others, and student advocacy.
Mobilizing Others - the how of the work
We engage with others to develop an intentional, people-centered process that helps them reach their potential through motivating, delegating, and mentoring.
Results Focusing - the do of the work
We design and measure progress in a collaborative, systematic way to ensure desired results through collaborative planning, shared decision-making, and mutual accountability.
Multiplying Impact - the win-win of the work
We extend our influence by facilitating partnerships and shared solutions across the community through outreach, intercultural connections, and resource allocation.
NBAPS has bold vision and mission statements and articulated core values to accelerate us into the future! We are better together, and now we are ready to move Forward Together to take NBAPS to new heights! If you have any comments or questions, I would love to hear from you! I can be reached at spaul@isd138.org. It’s going to be a great year in NBAPS!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
