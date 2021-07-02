North Branch School News: North Branch alumni make a difference

Few things inspire people to achieve great things more than seeing others like themselves who have done it. With that in mind we have started a new feature at the North Branch Area Public Schools Facebook (www.facebook.com/nbapschools) called Alumni Spotlight.
We kicked off this feature with Madison Tetzlaff, a 2016 North Branch Area High School graduate who went on to graduate with honors from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Arts in Neuroscience and has been selected to participate in the Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of California - Irvine beginning this fall.
Since Madison’s spotlight went live, we have had more people sending us updates about former graduates. We continue to find NBAPS alumni to spotlight and be inspired from.
I know some of our 2021 graduates aspire to attend college and go on to law school. Chasse Thomas, 2016 graduate, is currently featured in our Alumni Spotlight. He just completed his first year of law school at St. Thomas and is working as a Student Certified Attorney at the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office this summer. Some of our current students are discovering their passion for the arts, and 2000 graduate Lindsey Aho, a successful metro area artist, will be featured in our NBAPS Alumni Spotlight coming soon.
So many of our former NBAPS students have gone on to do great things. By being the best you can be, you inspire others to do the same.
If you know an alumnus to be featured for their accomplishments since leaving NBAPS, please send them to Community Relations Coordinator Patrick Tepoorten at ptepoorten@isd138.org. I can’t wait for more inspiration from Vikings making a difference in the world.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
