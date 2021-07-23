North Branch School News: Safe learning prioritized for 2021-2022

North Branch Area Public Schools remains committed to providing safe options for students this fall.
NBAPS has created and submitted its 2021-22 Safe Learning Plan to the State of Minnesota. The Safe Learning Plan can be reviewed here: www.isd138.org/Page/461.
NBAPS is currently operating at a Level 1 on our Safe Learning Continuum, which can be reviewed here: www.isd138.org/Page/441. Here’s what families can expect at Level 1:
•Students move freely throughout the building including at passing time and lunch in the cafeteria.
•Routines of hygiene education and practices are in place for students and staff.
•Masks are optional. (Executive Order 20-103 lifted.)
•Students are transported to school with reduced restrictions.
•Fee-based child care are offered to all families.
•All staff and students are expected to self monitor for COVID symptoms and stay home when sick.
•Household members do not need to stay home when other household members are ill.
•A confirmed COVID-19 positive case within the household requires quarantine.
School start times
This fall, school start and end times will return to normal:
•7:50 am - 2:25 pm Sunrise River School (grades 1-5)
•7:55 am - 2:25 pm North Branch Area High School (9-12)
•7:55 am - 2:25 pm Norse Area Learning Center (9-12)
•8:00 am - 2:35 pm Chisago County Schools’ Life Work Center (post-high school)
•8:05 am - 2:40 pm North Branch Area Education Center (Kindergarten)
•8:05 am - 2:40 pm North Branch Area Middle School (6-8)
Our Safe Learning Plan draws on our local data from the 2020-21 school year. As one of the few districts in the state to provide in-school learning consistently throughout the 2020-21 school year, this data was central to NBAPS’ decision making for the 2021-2022 school year.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
