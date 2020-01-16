North Branch School News: School board set for another great year

The NBAPS (North Branch Area Public Schools) school board held its organizational meeting for 2020 last Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the large gym at the North Branch Area Education Center (NBAEC). The organizational meeting provides a good opportunity to remind residents how the school board works, when and where it meets, and how to find information about the school board.
There are no changes to the school board structure for 2020. School board members voted to retain Kirby Ekstrom as chairperson, Tim MacMillan as vice-chairperson, Sarah Grovender as clerk, and Darryl Goebel as treasurer. The Isanti-Chisago County Star will continue to serve as the school district’s legal publication.
As part of the organizational meeting, the school board also approved its schedule for the year. The school board generally meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the NBAEC.
Due to construction, meetings will continue to occur in the large gym at the NBAEC until further notice. There are exceptions to the schedule for holidays, spring break and the summer months, so if you aren’t sure, you are encouraged to check the schedule.
The school district maintains a web portal for residents interested in school board business at: www.isd138.org/domain/56. There you will find basic biographical information about each school board member, email addresses, the school board-approved policy manual, meeting materials and the 2020 meeting schedule. The school district also provides answers to some frequently asked questions about the school board.
The school board schedule is included as part of the main NBAPS calendar at the website and reminders of upcoming meetings are posted at the school district’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/nbapschools/).
We are fortunate to have school board members very engaged in the school district and deeply committed to providing the very best education to students in our community. I am grateful to each for the time and effort they dedicate to these pursuits. I look forward to another wonderful year of guidance and support from school board members and thank them for their service to date.
DR. DEB HENTON is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
