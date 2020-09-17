North Branch School News: School is in session!

It gives me such great joy to announce, after several months of planning and periods of great uncertainty, that school resumed for all students at North Branch Area Public Schools on Friday, Sept. 11!
Our Distance Learning Academy choice is meeting the needs of many of our K-12 families. Our amazing staff and dedicated space with access to high quality internet and in person support has created an option highly desired by many families.
Our “Welcome Week” soft start went incredibly well! Over 90% of K-8 families participated in our Welcome Back Conferences, and high school students were welcomed back one grade level at a time throughout this week. Welcome Week gave us a chance to focus on relationships and to develop a shared understanding of our school culture in the context of this global pandemic.
I visited with staff and families at all sites during welcome week, and the appreciation and support I heard from both groups was so rewarding! Many chose to send messages of thanks and I would like to share a few of them with you.
A parent of a middle school student wrote, “We also wanted to express our thanks for making the decision to have full time in person school. We could not be more thrilled as we definitely wanted the children to return full time...The organization at the conferences showed how much thought and care went into this year’s preparation for a safe return to school.”
On his 9th grade daughter’s experience during Welcome Week, another parent wrote, “Yesterday afternoon, I saw a smile on her face and heard the sound of laughter. These have been rare events as she engaged in learning in her bedroom and at the kitchen table since March.”
An elementary staff member shared this with me, “I heard lots of wonderful things from parents about our Welcome Back days here at Sunrise. I know I really loved it too!”
Becoming your superintendent in the midst of a stay at home order was certainly a circumstance no one could be prepared for. And, though it certainly had its challenges, the pandemic also provided all of us; the school district, its dedicated staff, and the families and communities it serves, a most admirable goal to rally around - getting kids safely back in school!
I am deeply grateful to all the staff, our families, and the community at large! Everyone played a role in getting us to this point. Without that spirit of cooperation and purpose I’m not sure we could have made it to this point. You showed me what “Better Together” looks like in the real world and it is a beautiful thing.
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
