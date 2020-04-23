North Branch School News: School staff performing critical functions need your help

During this unprecedented time, your staff at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) continues to provide essential services in a wide variety of areas, but they do need your help!
While many in the state are being asked to stay home, we know many others are asked to go to work because the services they provide are considered essential to the lives of Minnesotans. Our essential workers include Community Education staff tasked with providing child care for families of emergency workers, school staff and other essential workers in food and agriculture, critical manufacturing, and many more.
These staff are deserving of the community’s gratitude. They have accepted a level of risk most people are being protected from to make sure our hospitals, police stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, necessary manufacturing, and so many other crucial functions continue to be provided at a high level.
Essential workers at NBAPS also include staff mandated to perform boiler checks, front office staff (rotating visits to maintain social distance) performing critical business functions, and the cafeteria staff and educational assistants organizing and distributing meals and curriculum. Over the past two weeks, staff have prepared and delivered over 7000 meals for families.
All those who are performing essential work for the school district and community have done so without so much as a word of complaint. Staff are proud of the opportunity to make a difference and relish the chance to be of service to their friends and neighbors during this challenging time.
However, the school district could use your help in supporting these staff. At the governor’s request, NBAPS mandated that staff wear cloth face coverings when on-site, starting Monday, April 13. Can you help us keep them supplied in masks?
If you are able and interested in making cloth face coverings or know someone who is, your help is greatly appreciated. Cloth face coverings need to be placed in a plastic bag and can be dropped off outside door number 8 (northeast corner) at the North Branch Area Education Center (38705 Grand Ave.) from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. to avoid contact with others.
For more information on cloth face coverings and how to make them, the Centers for Disease Control has excellent resources here: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
DR. DEB HENTON is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
