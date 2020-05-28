North Branch School News: Social media impact increases during this time

Social media has taken on new importance as students, families, staff, and community members look for new ways to follow happenings at North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS). A look at our most recent quarter shows a significant increase in interactions at school district social media platforms since “stay at home” guidelines were put in place.
For instance, the NBAPS Facebook page added 123 new page followers in the last quarter, and the page is reaching an average of 2,344 viewers each day.
The top Facebook post for the most recent quarter was the video “We Miss You Vikings,” which reached over 14,000 people, and enjoyed over 7,500 views! By comparison, the top post from the previous quarter was “Volleyball team is Section 7A champs - state bound,” which reached slightly more than 7,000 people. Other popular posts from the most recent quarter include “Taher staff works to hand out meals to NB families,” “#BeTheLightMN will be happening Friday nights from 8:15-8:45 pm.,” and “First responders recognized for helping during cardiac arrest.”
As well, Instagram added 70 followers in the last three months, for a total of 776, and Twitter Added 15 followers in the last three months for a total of 661.
Social media has proven invaluable in keeping us connected at a time when we have largely lost the ability to have face-to-face interactions. I am indebted to the staff here at NBAPS for keeping those connections alive by providing frequent content such as story time videos, senior profiles, resources for families, and so much more. I am also so very grateful for the community members who have continued to use social media to send messages of support to both staff and students.
DR. DEB HENTON is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
(0) comments
