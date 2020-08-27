North Branch School News: Thanks for your questions

With so much happening around the start of the 2020-21 school year, so many different plans taking shape in school districts across the state, and multiple points of guidance from the state, it’s no wonder that people have questions!
In a continuing effort to share our plan and to answer questions, I scheduled three virtual “Ask the Superintendent” sessions each day last week. To better accommodate people’s schedules, I hosted sessions in the morning, the afternoon, and in the evening.
I was so energized by the great conversations with parents and guardians trying to make the best decision for their child(ren) this fall and I was glad to hear that participants found the sessions valuable. The small group setting also provided a wonderful opportunity for me to get to know some of our families better.
In other news, we are so excited to be welcoming staff back in stages over the next week and a half! Efforts are underway to honor their return and their shared commitment to providing in-school and distance learning opportunities for our kids this year. Our community is so fortunate to have so many people dedicated to creating high quality, safe learning opportunities for our students and we can’t wait to welcome our staff back!
We know many of our students are excited as well, and social media users may see several of their perspectives about our distance learning and in school options highlighted. You can learn more about our back to school plan at the Return to Learn! page on our district website. And as always, if you have a question, please email me at spaul@isd138.org. We appreciate your questions!
SARA Paul is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.