North Branch School News: Thinking big and making it happen

It has been an exciting journey for me to get to know all that makes up North Branch Area Public Schools. Joining the district in July, I have had the opportunity to see first hand how members of the district prepare all learners for success in school and in life.
COVID-19 has been challenging, yet providing safe learning environments has given us the chance to model integrity and instill hope in our students, staff, families and communities. Even in this challenging time, we have been able to look to the future, and consider what it means to inspire our students to think big and take ownership of their future. We are designing a system to help them make it happen!
Graduating from high school opens doors to exciting career opportunities right away, with a two-year degree, or four-year degree. We need to help each student lean into their passion and empower them to create their best life!
I have had the opportunity to review themes from previous Thoughtexchange engagement efforts, and all of the input that informed the current Continuous Improvement Plan. As our work moves forward. We are launching Phase 1 of our high school redesign. Some of the key strategies from our Continuous Improvement Plan are:
•Personalizing Learning
•Expanding Partnerships
•Adding Career and Technical Education Courses
•Adding College-Level Courses
•Prioritizing Financial Literacy
•Prioritizing Life Skills
We will be engaging many stakeholders during this process, including students, parents, and staff. We also need to engage the community as a whole! Look for opportunities to attend virtual sessions with Director of Teaching and Learning David Treichel, High School Principal Coleman McDonough, and me, in January of 2021.
Thinking big and making it happen! Go Vikings!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.