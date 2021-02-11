North Branch School News: Welcome students and families of the class of 2034

We are so excited to welcome our incoming Kindergarteners to North Branch Area Public Schools!
Our newly constructed classrooms are spacious, with fixtures and furniture specifically designed for our youngest students. Each classroom is equipped with the latest technology and also has bathroom access, and the entire building benefits from state-of-the-art air filtration. The Education Center also has a brand new media center and courtyard playground!
The kindergarten experience at NBAPS has so much to offer in this critical year of learning! Our literacy program provides a strong foundation of phonemic awareness and phonics, and consistent monitoring of fluency to support the ongoing development of comprehension skills! An emphasis on “number sense” and problem solving in math are key to our curriculum design. NBAPS also has many hands-on learning opportunities, including art, music, physical education and Spanish, as well as science and engineering modules in its Project Lead the Way curriculum.
Virtual information sessions will be held next week on the following schedule:
•Wednesday, Feb. 17 - 3:30 p.m.
•Wednesday, Feb. 17 - 6:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Feb. 18 - 10 a.m.
All virtual sessions can be accessed using this link: https://meet.google.com/hja-vbzr-fzi. For those who can only attend by phone, at this number: +1 318-373-3133 PIN: 582 634 962#
The brief Kindergarten registration form is available at this link: https://cutt.ly/ykQRkZu. Families needing assistance with the form can contact me at: spaul@isd138.org. Families can also feel free to give us a call at their convenience at 651-674-1012! North Branch Area Public Schools accepts open enrollment, based upon availability.
Families of students entering kindergarten next fall will receive a postcard inviting them to A Taste of Kindergarten on April 6 or 7 (depending on last name). We are so excited to watch students experience the vibrant and colorful learning environment at the North Branch Area Education Center.
We look forward to seeing our soon-to-be Kindergarten families at the Taste of Kindergarten event to experience our engaging learning atmosphere and to meet all the incredible staff who are looking forward to helping each child discover their unique talents and abilities!
We look forward to helping each student unlock their potential! Welcome to the class of 2034!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
