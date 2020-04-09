North Branch School News: Words of encouragement from families

I have noted in several communications to families our deep appreciation for our community’s patience and understanding as we navigate the COVID-19 response. I thought for this week’s column I would share a few of the positive messages school district staff have received from families over the last few weeks.
One mom, who wrote staff to let them know her son had learned to ride his bike without training wheels last week, added, “Thank you for doing such a great job with all this. (Middle school) and (Sunrise) teachers have been so responsive and available any time we’ve needed them, which honestly hasn’t been much because the clear instructions, videos and daily updates. We are really lucky to be in such a great district. None if this is ideal but you all have managed the chaos well.”
Another family wrote to say, “I am impressed with the distance learning offered for kindergartners and ECFE. I wasn’t so sure about my ability to do this and fit it into our home schedule but it is very doable and challenging enough for my kindergartner.”
A fifth-grade student provided us all with a more measured response. “Overall, distance learning is a thing we just have to do and get through it with some bumps in the road, but hey, nothing’s perfect.”
He is correct that nothing is perfect, but staff here have been working hard to find new ways to provide services to families. Here are a few items of interest from last week:
·One speech pathologist served 42 of her 48 students via tele-therapy in four days this week.
·A specialist team cross-referenced and hand-entered email or phone contacts for almost half of the students at Sunrise to SeeSaw accounts, in less than 24 hours, so parents could have a more seamless experience in communication.
·Staff have delivered meals and packets to families with overwhelming response - sometimes even needing to get more meals to share.
·Staff have made innumerable video clips sharing positive messages to kids to help maintain normalcy and keep connections to school strong.
It has been inspiring to see the creative ways staff and families have found to keep learning alive in this unprecedented situation. This is a truly unprecedented situation but the way all of us are working together gives little doubt we will come through it with flying colors!
DR. DEB HENTON is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
