North Branch senior class speech by Deb Thayer

Editor’s note: Due to the restrictions placed on graduation ceremonies by the Minnesota Department of Education out of concern over the spread of COVID-19, the traditional class speeches had to be recorded and edited into videos of both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch’s graduation ceremonies. Because of the more limited audience that is able to hear these speeches for the Class of 2020, the Star decided to publish text versions. Below are the speeches from Cambridge-Isanti’s AnnaGrace Nelson and Riley Puck, and North Branch’s Deb Thayer. We here at the Star congratulate these three for achieving this honor.
Good Afternoon to everyone here watching today, School Board, Superintendent Henton, Principal McDonough, teachers, parents, family, and classmates. I deeply appreciate the opportunity of letting me speak here today. It is an honor and it means a lot to me.
I’m glad we could all be together to celebrate the class of 2020 or as close to together as we could get. At least now I can pretend that I’m just giving this speech to myself and no one will ever hear it…
We’ve spent this last year waiting for this moment, and now that’s it finally here it hasn’t really set in yet. It hasn’t set in yet that I won’t ever step foot in North Branch Area High School again as a student, it hasn’t set in yet that the student section isn’t my place anymore at homecoming. It hasn’t set in yet that this won’t be my home. A place where I’ve spent almost 5,000 hours of my life and I was awake for almost all of them.
We have to say goodbye to this school that shaped us and helped make us into who we are today. We have to say goodbye to the teachers who greet us in the hallway like they’re genuinely happy to see us, to the friendly ladies in the office who totally understand you were late to class because your car wouldn’t start even though there’s an iced coffee in your hand, to the lunch ladies who smiled so brightly at every single student who came through the line, to the janitors who work day and night to provide a safe, clean environment for us learn, to the best and most supportive coaches our teams could ask for and to so many more people that make a difference in our lives.
You might not even recognize it but each and every person that walks the halls of North Branch Area High School makes a difference and now we have to go make that difference in a whole new setting. The class of 2020 is going off in so many directions. Some know exactly where they’re going and exactly what they’re doing when they get there and some are finding their path one day at a time. No matter what, we’re going to do great things. I mean look at all we’ve lived through in 18 short years. Wars, recessions, natural disasters, riots, every single season the Minnesota Vikings played, and a global pandemic.
We are resilient, and we have been since the beginning. Scraped knees from playing tag never stopped us, calloused hands didn’t stop us from climbing the monkey bars, challenging courses didn’t stop us from passing them and the bell definitely didn’t stop us from running to get pasta on Wednesdays. We battled changes, hardships and obstacles but came out stronger and smarter. We never backed down from what life threw at us, and because of that we get to metaphorically walk across this stage together, Class of 2020, we did it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.