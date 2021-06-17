North Branch senior class speech by Julia Van Dyke

Superintendent Paul, Board Members, Principal McDonough, Mr. Stevens, family, friends, and Class of 2021, good afternoon. Thank you for the opportunity to speak today.
When Charles Dickens said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” I am fairly certain he wasn’t writing about the years 2020 and 2021. However, he summed it up pretty well for the class of 2021. What was supposed to be the best two years of our high school career came to a screeching halt last March. The spring of our junior year was marked with the loss of prom, sports’ seasons, and time with friends. We quickly learned how to use Google Meets, find our way around Google Classroom, and complete our assignments in the most “efficient” ways possible.
When we returned this fall, many of our classmates chose the distance learning academy or PSEO options. The halls were empty, and so were our hearts. We missed the normalcy that had been steadfast in our lives. Yet, here we are today, reunited in a gym full of people we love and classmates we have missed. In spite of it all, we struggled, we dug deep, and we endured. The class of 2021 is about more than a pandemic. Our time at North Branch Area Schools has brought us memories that will last for a lifetime. Most of us have been with each other since kindergarten and if they’ve moved here along the way, we’ve welcomed them with open arms.
We began our years together learning to take turns on the primary school dinosaur and reach our goals on the purple caterpillar. We transitioned to Sunrise River and learned not to run on or near the big toy or the curb would be our only friend. Elementary school carnivals were some of the prime memories during our time at Sunrise. Whether you were trying to win pop bottles, or get your hair done all crazy, it was something we all looked forward to each year.
Soon it grew time for our next big step, becoming a middle schooler. It all started with lunch our fifth grade year. It was the last year of the beloved cookie brownies; the only thing that anyone ever wanted at lunch. Those cookie brownies were worth the stern talking to you would get from your teacher after lunch about how dangerous running in the halls can be.
Shortly after the cookie brownies were no more, we were growing out of middle school and again we were ready to take another big step towards our future - high school. Freshman year, some of our teams made it to state and kicked off the next short four years of our high school career. Being able to have the opportunity to go with our teams to state was something most of us hadn’t experienced before. Whether we went on the fan bus, rode with friends, or played in the band, it was by far one of the most memorable experiences of our high school career. It was something we could be so proud of and remember forever.
But two and a half short years later, that came to a screeching halt. Covid hit and everyone went home. One long year later and here we are. We were resilient and pushed our way back into school. Many of us may never want to hear the words “Mask up, please,” and “over your nose” the second we step out these doors, but if we hadn’t heard those few words over and over again, we wouldn’t be able to be sitting here together today.
Even though our past four years didn’t live up to “High School Musical,” we made these past four years our own. Seniors, we did it. We crawled to the top of the caterpillar like we always wanted to, and soon enough we’ll be throwing our caps celebrating that we did, in fact, graduate.
However, we didn’t get here alone. We owe the community, our parents, teachers, and families a huge thank you for pushing us and helping us get to this moment. We needed them, and each other, to get to this point.
This may not have been the most picture perfect last four years that “High School Musical” made it out to be, but Class of 2021, we knew we’d be here someday, and today is that day. Before we all go our separate ways just know, that we always have been, and always will be, in this together.
