North Branch senior class speech by Quinn McDonough

Good Afternoon Members of the school board, Superintendent Paul, Principal McDonough, Assistant Principal Stevens, staff members, friends, families and graduates. Thank you all for being here today on this momentous occasion. As we all know, this past year we have lived amidst a global pandemic that has caused so many disruptions to life as we’d known it. The shutdown of the country, schools sending students home for long periods of time, restrictions of gatherings formal and not, and a plethora of health and safety issues. No matter who you are, you have been adversely impacted by Covid-19. Yet it’s in times like these when people, businesses and organizations can separate themselves by how they react to those circumstances.
North Branch, our community, and our school, has shown that even under intense conditions, we can find a way. And none of that would have been possible without the people that put in effort around the clock to make that happen, to allow us to have the best experience possible, despite the situation we were in.
I’d like to thank our parents for their support and guidance in helping their students through this difficult time. No one has ever been a high school student during times like these and no one has parented during times like these either. Thank you parents for guiding us all the way through our school experience, from our first days in kindergarten, to today, the day we graduate from high school. We are grateful for you.
I’d like to thank our custodians, cafeteria ladies, and all NBAHS staff members for all that they did keeping our school clean and safe for us. We are grateful for you. I’d like to thank our teachers for finding a way to connect with us, and encouraging and motivating us to accomplish what we are here today to celebrate. We are grateful for you.
Finally I’d like to thank the leaders who were directly involved with the planning and execution of those plans: members of the school board, Superintendent Paul, Principal McDonough, Assistant principal Stevens and I’m sure others behind the scenes. They had to improvise, adapt and overcome the problems Covid-19 presented us. Without these people, this year would not have been everything it turned out to be. So once again thank you to all of you for helping make this year happen.
Now, I would like to share with you a little bit about my experience at NBAHS, specifically with our AFJROTC program. I have been a member of unit 20141 since my first day of high school and will be to my last. This program, and the people in it, have directly shaped who I am today. I’ve had the chance to perform in front of thousands of people at the Xcel energy center in competitions where every second is judged. I’ve done countless hours of community service alongside my fellow cadets. I’ve had the opportunity to lead them through this difficult year. It’s impossible to tell you everything that has happened in the last four years, but this program was everything I needed it to be. My leaders, Colonel Johnson and Sargent Barrett, have taught me integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. For me, the NBAHS AFJROTC program has been tremendously impactful and I am grateful for the experience I was provided.
My high school experience revolved around the JROTC program, for others it was their sports team and for others it might be band, choir, theatre or even in the classroom. We all had our place in this building, and even though it sounds cliche, we all had a home in this building.
Lastly, seniors, classmates, friends, this past Monday we had the chance to gather at our Wisdom Retreat and really have a bunch of fun in the gym together one last time. At the end of the retreat, each student was given the opportunity to speak to their classmates and say something to them. Some took this time to say thanks to individuals for things like helping them through French. Some took this time to say thank you to the whole class for everything we have accomplished. The main message, the theme that worked its way through the closing moments of the retreat was that ‘we did it!’ We got through it together because we were together. Now as we all begin the next stage of life, let us not lose this momentum; let us keep moving forward; let us accomplish all the things we’ve dreamed about. To my fellow graduates, thank you, class of 2021, I wish you all the very best.
