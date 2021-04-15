Reporter's Notebook: Official newspapers are source of accurate information

In a world where we have access to any information we want right at our fingertips, there is still only one place to get official, trustworthy information about what is happening with our local government – the newspaper which the local government entity named its official legal newspaper. This is how it has been since the United States was established, and it has not changed with the introduction of new technology.
Local governments don’t name radio stations or TV stations to be the official tool with which to inform their constituents – they name a local newspaper. Although public notices, meeting notices, public hearing notices, and meeting minutes and schedules may be posted on the local government entity’s website or Facebook page, they still must statutorily name a legal newspaper to keep the constituents properly informed. Also statutorily, that newspaper must be distributed to a certain percentage of constituents.
Currently, the legal newspaper for Isanti County, the cities of Cambridge, Isanti, and North Branch, and the Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch school districts is the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
You might ask why I bring this up. I cannot tell you the number of times that I have been at a local government meeting and constituents are there to make public comment regarding what the local government entity is doing, stating that they were not aware of what was happening due to a lack of information.
Each time I sit there quietly, but really I want to be waving my hand and saying, “Here, I’m right here. I represent the local newspaper that is also this government entities’ legal newspaper. All of the information that you needed, to be informed about what this governmental body is up to, is contained within the pages of this newspaper.”
For those of you who want to stay informed about what your local government is doing, please read the newspaper your local government entity chose as its legal newspaper. The Isanti-Chisago County Star is delivered free to numerous homes in Isanti and Chisago counties. You can also read it free online at www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com. If you happen to live at an address that is outside of our current delivery area, you can pick up a print copy free at the following locations:
•Star newspaper office (930 S. Cleveland St., Cambridge)
•Cambridge Medical Center – clinic entrance
•Cub Foods – Cambridge
•Sinclair gas station – Isanti and Braham
•EC Corner Express – junction of Cty. Rd. 47 and MN State Hwy. 95
•Both Casey’s gas stations in Cambridge
•Holiday gas station – Cambridge, Rush City
•Speedway gas station - Cambridge
•County Market – North Branch
•North Branch Chamber of Commerce office
•North Branch Orthodontics office
•Both Kwik Trip gas stations in North Branch
•Harris 61 Stop
•Rush City Liquor
•Hometown Liquor – Braham
•Mike’s Grocery – Braham
•Tusen Tak – Braham
If you do not live within our circulation area, and cannot make it to any of the numerous locations to pick it up each week, you can subscribe to have it mailed to your home. If you subscribe to have it mailed, you pay the first class postage to make that possible, which is $80 per year.
Also, if you have questions about the actions a local council or board is taking, pick up the phone or get on your keyboard and call or email your representatives on that board. You elected those people to represent you, and they must answer to you. Going off on a random Facebook post that contains a bunch of disinformation only helps to stir the flames of distrust in government and does a huge disservice to our communities.
JENNIFER KOTILA is a reporter and classifieds ad rep of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. She can be reached at 763-689-1181 or news@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.