Subbin' In: A new twist on backyard entertainment

In previous columns, I’ve told you about the rabbits that play their silly yard games, squirrels that race rings around the trees, and birds that use their frequent-flyer miles to empty the feeders. However, now that baby rabbits and little squirrels have joined the summertime frolic, the volume knob on backyard activity has been turned up. Add in the birdbath and WOW! Still, I’ve not covered everything.
If you mow your lawn with a riding mower, you likely miss some of the happenings close to the ground. As I walk behind my mower, I can spot morel mushrooms, small puffballs and even bumblebees as they buzz from place to place. There’s more going on down there than you’d expect, and toads, being small creatures of the grass, play a surprisingly large part of that activity.
Unlike rabbits, squirrels and birds, there’s nothing cute about toads and nothing flamboyant about their movements. They don’t speed across the yard, climb trees, or swoop onto the suet, but they are there in important little ways, chowing down on mosquitoes and surprising me when I work outside. They are most noticeable when I mow the lawn, although I will say that the lack of rain has forced them to mainly stay indoors . . . somewhere.
As I push my mower back and forth, or round and round the yard, I see the larger toads in the path up ahead. Their heads and shoulders look like rocks in the grass. And some toads, all on their own, hop out of the way. Others crouch low. All of them seem to sense danger, and I wonder whether it’s because of the noise of the mower or because of the large “being” that’s behind it!
Exactly why they sense danger doesn’t really matter to me. What does matter is that they ultimately find safety, and, in this case, there is not safety in numbers! Yes, I will stop and wait for them to hop out of the way, and I will move the stubborn ones and the crouchers, if I see them. All the toads are in danger; the blade is an equal-opportunity slicer, and I don’t think they know about it.
If concealment and camouflage always provided safety, fleeing into the tall grass as they do would be fine. Yet, that plan is short-sighted. Eventually, I’ll be coming by again, and another move will be necessary. As you can see, what’s really happening is that I’m corralling the toads into the ever-decreasing area of the tall grass, and one question remains to be answered: What will happen when I make those last couple swaths?
Since I’ve been paying attention, I know there are toads that have moved into the false security of the remaining tall grass. That’s why the last couple strips take the longest. After I’m done, it’s nice if I haven’t heard any thuds or thumps beneath the mower deck! That means all the toads have survived . . . at least until next time when it’s “Game On” once again.
My monthly outdoor lunches with seldom-seen friends continue to enhance our relationships and make life more enjoyable. So far: December 21, Brian, 25 degrees; January 12, Terry T., 30; March 4, Rick, 35; March 29, Terry H., 60; April 12, Kathy, 42; May 4, Emma, 55; May 21, Joe and Teresa, 76; and, June 3, Doug, Steve, Greg and Tom, 78. Who’s next?
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
