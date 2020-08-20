Subbin' In: Catching the past in the old pocket

Recently, I’ve seen a few articles written by people who describe the importance or the significance of still owning the glove they used while playing baseball as long ago as their high school years. In some cases, the sheer discovery of actually still owning this ancient, but valued, piece of equipment was astonishing to them. After all, it had been quite a few years since they’d used it and perhaps even seen it!
It’s not hard to imagine that most athletes (male and female) think back to earlier times in their lives when they participated in sports that meant much to them. The high school years provide ample opportunities for athletes to acquire quite a collection of memorabilia. A trip or two to a state tournament certainly would put a thick layer of icing onto the growing mountain of stuff that perhaps lies around gathering dust somewhere by now.
The same holds true for those who devote their time in high school to fine arts activities. Imagine the closets, shelves and boxes of those who took advantage of the opportunities to do both! Their treasured troves would likely contain shoes, outfits, costumes, instruments, individual and team awards, personal and team trophies, plaques, certificates, letters, newspaper articles, photos, event programs and possibly even . . . gloves.
Just the mention of old baseball gloves brings back fond memories for me. You see, when I was a freshman at Willow River High School, I became eligible to try out for the baseball team! Imagine having no organized school baseball until ninth grade! Well, that’s the way it was. However, when the spring of 1966 arrived, my parents bought me a new baseball glove, and I couldn’t have been happier!
I used that glove for four years in high school when I played second base and shortstop. During my early years in Braham, I used that same glove at third base for probably seven or eight years of men’s church softball league play until I was in my early 30s. It was about then that I realized I was becoming too . . . what, old?? . . . immobile?? . . . to be playing third base against powerful right-hand softball hitters! I reluctantly left church softball and began playing open gym basketball at the high school gym. Were it not for Covid-19 putting an end (temporary, I hope) to open gym on March 8, I’d still be playing!
Now as I thumb through old yearbooks of my high school days, I recall the excitement of the games I played, the lasting friendships with school mates, and the opportunities to make friends with those from other schools. I also think back to the many times I tossed or batted a ball of some kind around the yard with my son or daughter when they played junior high and high school sports. These are times I won’t forget.
However, these opportunities don’t always have to involve balls and bats or other elements of competitive sport. Fishing, camping, gardening and hiking deliver the same opportunities to involve a youngster or a newcomer, and a chance to share the joys of new activities. The learning process and the wonder of discovery combine to form lasting memories which photos will forever capture and time will only enhance.
I hope your past activities have brought you lasting pleasantries that you’ve shared with your family!
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.