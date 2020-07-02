Subbin' In: Catching up on fishing

Usually by July, I’ve written at least one fishing column. However, thanks to the coronavirus and other outdoor issues that are far more important than my own fishing experiences, the first one is finally making its appearance. Prepare to catch!
It has just recently been reported that the average temperature for the month of May, 2020, was the second highest May average in history. I don’t dispute that information. However, I do find it interesting, considering that in the early afternoon of Saturday, May 9, just hours into the much-anticipated fishing opener, a sloppy (but beautiful) snowfall left about 2” of the greasy white stuff on the ground, in the trees and in my boat!
Early that morning, fishing had been quite good. I bagged the largest sunfish I’d ever caught, nabbed a raucous 16” largemouth and unhooked about 10 northerns in a quick 2-hour span. Returning to the cabin about 10:30, I began cleaning the two northerns I kept. About 11:00, the temperature began a rapid descent (it wasn’t that high to begin with), and, by 12:30, it had dropped to the upper 30s as the snow began to fall.
So, instead of heading out for some after-lunch fishing action, a few of my relatives and I maneuvered around the table in a social-distancing fashion for several exciting games of cribbage. At 4:00, after the snow had temporarily stopped and the wind calmed, I swept the snow from my boat seat, brushed it off my fishing reels, and rowed out onto the foggy water to experience the awesome newly-created beauty that surrounded me. I fished for nearly an hour without a hit, but it was gorgeous on the water. When I returned at 5:00, it was the last fishing any of us would do for the weekend!
Once again, I learned that nature rules! We must roll with the punches and enjoy what’s given. Despite the weather, it was a successful opener, complete with a stark reminder that one can’t always get what he wants!
Since then, I fished the Snake River from my john boat twice with my daughter before officially opening the WALK-IN season on June 4. The action was good, and I kept three (all less than 22”) of the six northerns I caught in less than two hours. One of the northerns had a small crayfish in its stomach, while the largest of the three had eaten FOUR small crayfish. Not sure why, but I always find stomach contents interesting!
The next day, June 5, I was back IN the water with my son-in-law, and, while we managed just four northerns between us, we greatly enjoyed our time together.
Like every year, the river has dramatically changed. Year-around erosion and the power behind spring’s ice and high water shred pieces of islands and tear into outside corners as the river clears its path to the St. Croix. Trees along the shore finally succumb to the relentless wearing away of the soil beneath them. Then, they are randomly piled up to create new sand bars, fill in once-deep holes, and provide cover for game fish. It’s an amazing sight to behold!
As the summer progresses, water levels with occasionally rise to unsafe levels and prompt me to find an area lake to satisfy my fishing appetite. When the level falls back again, I just know the fish will be as anxious as I will be!
Enjoy the water, and remember to play it safe whenever you’re out there!
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
