Subbin' In: Globally connected from house and garage

How long do robins live? More on that in a couple minutes.
Last month, my article contained critical outdoor issues that local, state, national and world leaders are currently facing. Stemming from the discussions related to them, important decisions will be made. I talked about how one issue has repercussions for the others, but I didn’t realize that the COVID-19 virus would provide such an immediate example of the tight inter-connectedness among people of the world.
The virus clobbered our economy, shut down small businesses of all types, closed schools, tested our health care system as nothing else has, and caused us to stay home as much as possible. The pandemic has forced new ways of communication between teachers and students, and with customers, vendors, employees and co-workers. Nothing that we did in early March continues unaffected.
The capabilities of some of our leading manufacturers have been redirected to producing the medical supplies and equipment that hospitals require to treat patients without furthering the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, common items are now in short supply.
As if the world’s oil market wasn’t already in turmoil, the “stay-at-home” mitigation strategy has drastically reduced our consumption of gasoline, dropping oil prices to levels not seen in decades. Normally, that would be happy news. However, reduced consumption causes layoffs, not just in the oil industry, but in the affiliated businesses down the line, including trucking companies, service and repair shops, and the retail outlets that stock parts.
As businesses shift their focuses or downsize to stay afloat, they can’t produce or process the same quantities of all the products they once handled. Soon, as in the case of agriculture, products (like milk) are wasted (or dumped) and assets (including livestock) must be sold to save the operation.
It all happened so quickly. The once-large world has shrunk to the point where all of us are connected, not by our clammy hands but by our clumsy humanity. Yet, with the virus dominating the newscasts, we haven’t heard much of anything else. Is there still war in the Middle East? Are our troops leaving Afghanistan? Is public input on Line 3 still being heard? Will the copper/nickel mine be permitted to go ahead? Are we making progress Toward Zero Deaths?
No one knows for sure when the pandemic will finally end and whether anything will return to what it once was. That brings me to wonder whether we’ll have learned anything, whether we’ll have found new past-times, established different priorities, and adapted new ways of interacting with each other.
I know this has been far from a sports/outdoors article, but outdoor life is continuing. People are working in their yards, walking and biking, not just for something to do but as a statement that we will get through this and still have a future.
The crocuses, irises and tulips have joined the rhubarb as first-responders to the warmer weather. The robins that built a nest in my garage about five or six years ago are back and busy with their spring cleaning. They seem to recognize me, even with my longer hair!
Did you know that the average lifespan of a robin is only two years, but the record-setting robin lived to be 14? I don’t know for sure but I believe the two I see flying in with ragged pieces of grass, odd strands of string, mis-shapen hunks of leaves and strange things from who-knows-where are the original builders. At least, despite all that’s changed - they look the same to me.
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
