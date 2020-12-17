Subbin' In: Living (and leaving) the dream

On the evening of December 2, I was just doing what I do every night - reading my daily StarTribune. I had set aside the Variety section with its crossword puzzles and Sudoku and had scanned the Business section. Next, I proceeded to the Minnesota section, where, at the end, are the daily obituaries. I’m in the habit of looking down the list of towns where the deceased had lived and have recently become interested in the ages of the deceased. Go figure! Before I got to either, however, I noticed the “featured” obituary of Ron Lindner.
For a moment, I thought my heart had stopped. Suddenly, numerous thoughts and memories raced through my mind. I scanned the article and saw the expected details of Ron’s life, and now, his death at age 86. Ron was really gone.
Who’s Ron Lindner, you ask?
Well, Ron Lindner was the older brother of Al Lindner, and, while Al was finishing his military service in Vietnam, Ron waited with his plan for the two of them to start the business of their dreams - fishing!
Having lived on Gull Lake near Brainerd, the two were already well known for their knowledge of the area lakes and their fishing prowess. Now, with Al about to slip into his civvies, the two brothers and their newly-developed walleye lure, the “Lindy Rig”, would soon set the fishing world on fire!
The Lindy Rig was far more than a lure; it was a well-researched approach to catching walleyes and a launching pad to successful multi-species fishing. The two men offered guide service and speaking engagements to drooling anglers, and the business soon included “In-Fisherman” magazine and TV programs, during which the Lindners’ fishing system was revealed, piece by piece, week after week.
Al became the face of the growing enterprise, for it was he who hosted the TV program. Ron was the magazine’s publisher, and the TV segments and magazine articles became a reliable and steady source of my personal fishing evolution.
Throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, I subscribed to In-Fisherman and read each issue cover to cover. I felt I personally knew the authors of the articles, which were much more technical and educational than those in other outdoor magazines. I even knew their voices from the TV show!
Their revolutionary information prompted me to pay close attention to the details of my fishing efforts. For awhile, I kept a record of my trips and worked on the specifics that were being discussed by the Lindners and their team. Tube jigs? I learned about them in the mid-’80s, and they’re still my go-to panfish enticement!
Occasionally, I’d share my new-found knowledge with other family men as we gathered for open weekend. There were often new techniques and theories to discuss and how they might apply to the lakes we fished. I will never forget Uncle Bob’s comment, first made some 35 years ago: “It’s always something new. He catches fish, while it seems like my lures have expiration dates on them.”
Now, I don’t catch tons of fish every time I go, and I don’t mean to diminish the influence of other TV fishing personalities such as Babe Winkelman and Bill Dance. However, truth be told, much of my fishing success can be directly attributed to the work of the Lindners.
Thanks for living and leaving your dream, Ron! Rest in peace.
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
