Subbin' in: Looking at the glass as half-full

The length of the day now equals the length of the night, and it’s shifting the dark way. Whether in college, high school or elementary school, your kids are cautiously working on new lessons, many of them in or from new places. The weatherman speaks of frost. Your garden has stalled, but lots of things are still out there. In addition, you’re talking about putting your boat away and checking around the house for cracks you should seal before winter.
It’s September, normally the time of year when volleyballs are served, set and spiked in the local high school gym; when the sounds of crashing football pads break the stillness of the afternoon air; when excited kids chat their way home as they walk through town.
There’s just one problem. The year is 2020, and most of what’s usual is not. Most of what’s expected is not delivered. Some of what is anticipated will not occur.
Hardly anyone alive has experienced what we have experienced over the past six months. We haven’t seen many faces for a long while, and we carefully and from a distance go about our lives, often alone. When spring dragged into summer without the usual buzz of graduation parties and gatherings with family and friends, we looked forward to fall. However, summer morphed into autumn with uncertainties about school and without one final run to the State Fair. Our glasses were half empty.
It’s not easy adapting to such abrupt disruptions. Yet, I watched business owners change their modes of operation with unusual and daring attempts to stay afloat. Some conducted their business through windows and with sidewalk deliveries. It wasn’t fun, and there were frustrations and occasional disagreements. In many cases, there still are.
The coronavirus gave some people an opportunity to do things they otherwise wouldn’t have had time to do. That happens when a person loses a job or is forced to sit through a lay-off. For me, I’d already had plenty of things to do, but while some of my retired life was canceled, I was presented with time to branch out a bit. My glass was really half full.
For example, I met friends (usually one at a time) for socially-distanced lunches or visits. I discovered I needed my friends and they needed me to serve as sources of empathy and understanding. I fished a bit more often, and I realized, unfailingly, that it does indeed give me a needed escape from some of life’s harsh realities. I gardened a bit more thoroughly, and I began to play my neglected guitar again.
Now, guitar-playing has taken the place of karaoke, and the calluses on my fingers are six months old. I have become much more capable of figuring out which chords are required (when I can’t find the song on YouTube, that is), and I have somewhat learned how to transpose music so that songs fit more comfortably into my vocal range. I’m not great, but I’m better than I was and have recorded and posted to Facebook over 50 songs since early April. That glass is more than half full.
Still, I’ll enjoy playing open gym basketball and seeing my karaoke friends again someday, and I’m hopeful that a high school basketball season stands on the horizon. Most of all though, I wish for a time when our worries are eased and our uncertainty is replaced with security. I wish all of you a glass more than half full.
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
