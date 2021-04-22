Subbin' In: Spring’s ‘by-the-numbers’ arrival

Since last month’s column, spring has manifested itself in countless ways! I hope you’ve noticed. On the day spring officially arrived, I decided to jot down a few observations as winter was gingerly nudged aside. It didn’t take long to realize that spring was right on time.
March 21: Within a minute or two, a rabbit scurried across the lawn, a red-bellied woodpecker poked the suet block, and a tiny bird, unidentified against the cloudy sky, sang a sweet stanza while in the maple tree. That evening, about 20 robins hopped about my back yard, preparing to stake out their territories.
March 22: A red squirrel squirted its way up and down the walnut tree, his tail pumping at each pause. During my evening walk, I witnessed the following: red-wing blackbirds trilled among the swamp reeds like the ringing of rotary telephones; a pair of geese honked overhead, reminding me of the horn on my first car, a 1961 Mercury Comet; a small gleaming skull, recently exposed by the melted snow, lay along the roadside, its sharp canine teeth curving toward the back of its mouth; and, a muskrat surprised me as it dove underwater in the ditch not ten feet from me, and, as it slowly swam away, I followed the bulge on the surface until it soon resurfaced.
March 23: A blue jay swooped down onto the corn cob feeder. Hanging by its toes, it pecked the cob for a few seconds, flew off but quickly returned to perch on the crossbar of the clothesline. Using those same dependable, versatile toes, it delicately high-wired along one of the lines until it again reached the feeder and then parachuted down for more corn.
That evening, I observed birds everywhere. Their tell-tale shapes sat in every tree. Their cheery sounds filled my backyard as though I were featuring a “battle of the bands”. The blossoms on my neighbor’s large maple tree are swelling. In two or three weeks, they’ll open into bright pink and white flowers, making their annual appearance right on schedule.
March 24: The finches are now yellow, but there are purple finches here also. On this cloudy, windy day, grackles, snowbirds, various woodpeckers, and chickadees are at the feeders and on the ground beneath them. A pair of rabbits occupied the slope of my lawn as if planning their next activity. Suddenly, they were running around each other, bumping and playing in the ever-greening grass. Later, three rabbits ran circles around my johnboat as a downy woodpecker, with suet in its bill, paused for a photo.
Four days! There was no reason to continue making observations, as the suffocating blanket of winter had certainly been lifted and spring was bursting out all over.
Weeks ago already, the early perennials popped through the softened earth. Some sharply speared their way through last year’s crispy leaves. Every day brings something else brand new to enjoy, and I hope you’ve noticed!
Hey, if you haven’t found yourself a friend or two with whom to share the ever-exciting changes, or just a cup of coffee, get on it!
Outdoor lunch update: My monthly outdoor lunches continue to bring delight with not-so-often-seen friends. So far: December 21 with Brian; 25 degrees; January 12 with Terry T., 30 degrees; February 12 with Chad, -8 degrees; March 4 with Rick, 35 degrees; March 29 with Terry H., 60 degrees; and, April 12 with Kathy, 42 degrees. Who’s next??
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
