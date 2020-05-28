Without a doubt, the coronavirus has altered life in numerous and dramatic ways. With more people working from home, many people not working at all, students at home instead of at school, and few places to go to be entertained, all of us are in a new and strange place. Regardless of your age, you have probably lived through nothing like COVID-19.
State parks, however, have been busy, and that’s a good thing. People need to see that the history behind each state park remains vibrant and pertinent despite the changes in our lives. People need to feel the same senses of belonging, ownership and awe that experiences in the parks activate within us.
As an old retired guy, I miss lunches with my friends and evenings with those who enjoy singing and chatting. While I’m confident of better days ahead, there is a vast emptiness within me, crying to be filled. Yet, some things help me get by.
My personal exercise program is now five years old, and it has become as much a part of me as my longer hairstyle has. Strangely, exercising has caused me to think often about the learning-from-home being done by our students. You see, most of my weight-lifting involves 15 or 20 repetitions, and my stretching and planking routine involves counting to 60. My three-mile walks are briskly done in 40 minutes. Thus, as I exercise, I am constantly mindful of what part I’ve done and how much remains; i.e., fractions and percentages!
For example, it’s quite easy to figure that, when I’ve done two of 20 reps, I’m a tenth of the way done. Every pair of reps means another tenth, another 10% of the way. Soon, I’m half finished, and, before I know it, done.
Sixty-second planks present slightly different math. I know I’m one-twentieth done when I reach three, one-twelfth when I get to five, one-tenth when I reach six, one-sixth when I get to 10, one-fourth at 15, one-third at 20, and half when I reach 30. The second half flies by as numbers, fractions and percentages speed through my mind. Over and over each day.
The three-mile walk is much like a road trip! I’ve done it so many times with the same consistent pace, that I no longer need a watch to know when 40 minutes has gone by. Every five minutes of brisk walking adds another three-eighths of a mile. I just look at the scenery and I know how long I’ve been walking and how far I’ve walked!
If I leave the house at 3:30, I know I’ll be back at 4:10. If I stop to talk to someone along the way and I don’t get home till 4:12, I know I’ve spent two minutes chatting. It’s simple math.
Like all effective education, this repetition has carried over into other aspects of my life. So when I raked the yard, fractions swirled in my head. When I cleaned the flower beds, I noticed how far along I’d gotten. I figured (quickly, I might add) what fraction of the job was left to do. I knew what time I’d be done. The same will happen each time I mow the yard.
Life with constant calculation is not bad at all. It allows me to measure (quite instantaneously, I might add) my progress and know that there is an endpoint to my drudgery and, alas, my pleasure.
Now, where did I leave my shovel? Oh, there! Just 10 steps away. Gosh, in 2.5 seconds, I’ll be halfway there! Who knew math could be so applicable! Go figure.
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.