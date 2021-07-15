Subbin' In: The return to open gym basketball

Some serious ground was broken on Sunday evening, June 27, as about 23 men met at the Braham High School gym to resume the playing of open gym basketball. I was the oldest; nothing new there! Tyler Eklund, an about-to-be-eighth-grader in Braham, was the youngest. My estimate is that everyone else, except one other high schooler, was between 21 and 38. Tyler and I played on the same team most of that evening, so I guess the age thing averaged out just fine!
I had long anticipated the return to the gym, figuring it would come sometime after school was out. Our most recent Sunday night together was March 8, 2020, as the coronavirus shutdown robbed us of 15-1/2 months of hoops action. Despite having been physically active during that period, I had not run a single time! So, you can understand just why I was a bit apprehensive after receiving word on June 26 that we were “going live” again.
Apprehension might not tell the whole story though. The message from Jeff Eklund, elementary principal and head coach of the Braham boys’ basketball team, hit me like a sudden loud clap of thunder despite the happy tone its arrival made on my phone. I was startled into the delightful revelation that I could return to the gym to play the game I love with other like-minded guys. There’s nothing quite like that feeling!
On the other hand, I have never had fast legs, or even a decent vertical jump, and maybe not even average basketball skills. Now, to complicate things, I was in no position to accurately gauge what had happened to what I might still have had all those months before!
Further compounding my doubt was my almost-certain notion that most of the others had played somewhere at least a few times over the past months. If this were true, my court disadvantage would certainly move from distinctly noticeable to severely obvious. It would be like going back to a Yahtzee game against my Grandma Brabec!
Things went okay though. Even my endurance was personally acceptable. I didn’t mess up too many times (my mind told me it was no more than anyone else), and I even made several shots, grabbed some rebounds and played decent defense. The required running – the part about which I was most concerned -- also went quite well, and the expected exhaustion? Well, let’s just say my expectations were fully realized!
Gladly, however, there was no open gym on July 4. That gave me time to “heal” and to reconsider this entire basketball thing, knowing that July 11, the next basketball night, would arrive quickly. Would I want to go? Should I go? When is enough enough? I mean, I already own the records for most years having played open gym and for being the oldest to have played. What’s left, right?
So, in case you’re wondering, I went. It was great, but I didn’t enjoy the exhaustion as much as I had two weeks prior!
My monthly meals with seldom-seen friends continue to enhance our relationships and make life more enjoyable. So far: December 21, Brian, 25 degrees; January 12, Terry T., 30; February 12, Chad, -8; March 4, Rick, 35; March 29, Terry H., 60; April 12, Kathy, 42; May 4, Emma, 55; May 21, Joe & Teresa, 76; June 3, Doug, Steve D., Greg and Tom, 78; July 2, Steve J., 82; and, July 7, Paula, 64. Who’s next?
LOREN BRABEC is a contributing sports writer for the Isanti-Chisago County Star and author of several Braham sports books.
(0) comments
