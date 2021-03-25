Worth a Thousand Words: A battle of the sexes

The Tweeted photos of the differences between the workout facilities at the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are very compelling. As a fan of sports in general and in some instances a bigger fan of womens sports, the lack of weight room amenities is inexcusable. It’s almost as if whoever set that up looked at stereotypical images of men and women working out and thought all women do are yoga and maybe some minimal dumbbell work.
Subsequent images show a stark difference between meals offered, and swag gifts for the players. All of the uproar has led to some obligatory changes for this year, but who knows if it will continue for other years.
There has always been a stark difference in the two tournaments. While the men traditionally play in larger venues, including the insane concept that the Final Four be played in 70,000 seat stadiums, the women’s tournament has typically been held in NBA sized arenas. And while the men’s tournament as a whole has been broadcast on up to four national TV stations simultaneously, the women’s typically is afforded two, with maybe some regionally focused games on a third station. In general, it seems like coverage of the women’s tournament is at least 10-15 years behind the men’s.
And I’m sure this isn’t the first year where if you make a direct comparison of the facilities, you would find the women get far lesser treatment than the men. But since the athletes are living in controlled environments for the duration of their tournament run, these differences become magnified. Whereas in other years teams would only be staying in one place for less than a week, the championship teams this year will have to endure over two weeks in the same location.
This might be surprising to hear from me, I don’t think the two should be 100% equal though. As much as people hate to admit it, money does make the world go around. While it can be said that if you increase the exposure, the interest and thus the revenues will follow. This might be a case of “which came first, the chicken or the egg.”
Sure, you can forcibly increase the exposure, but that might not necessarily increase the attention, which in turn might not increase the revenue. That has to come more naturally.
As a case in point, take a look at the NCAA National Softball Championship Tournament. For many years now, that tournament has been played in jam-packed stadiums, with ESPN devoting two or three channels almost non-stop for over two four-day weekends around Memorial Day. Meanwhile, the NCAA Baseball College World Series seems to have much lesser fanfare.
Gymnastics is another collegiate sport where the women outshine the men. Volleyball is a third one.
But three exceptions doesn’t make up for everything else, especially in light of these recent events. While I wouldn’t exactly argue the women’s tournament should be played in domed stadiums too, they certainly don’t deserve to be served the equivalent of TV dinners while the men are chowing down prime rib.
