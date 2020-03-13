Worth a Thousand Words: A subject worth two thousand words

It was only a few hours after my column from this week’s edition of the Star was made public when I received a critical email from a person I have a ton of respect for. I won’t identify him outside of saying he is a doctor. A few hours later, we happened to meet up, where he told me he regretted sending the email and hoped I didn’t take it personally (I didn’t).
I explained to him that when I wrote that column, the Coronavirus situation looked drastically different than it does now. And we both agreed that is one of the things that is so frightening and confusing about this whole situation. The landscape is changing at such a rapid rate, nobody can tell what is accurate information. In fact, I did change parts of that column as late as Wednesday evening (plus some of the information in the other two Coronavirus-related articles we ran this week) and there were parts of each of those writings that were still outdated by the time the paper rolled off the presses Thursday morning.
Under normal circumstances, I can write my column as early as I want and nobody would be any the wiser. In fact, there is one column in particular I wrote several months before it was published. So the minute-by-minute information changes regarding this topic caught me completely off guard.
So do I regret writing it? Yes and no. It was my thoughts and opinions at the time of writing it. Everyone has a right to their own opinions - and the right to even change their opinions. Given the most recent information (as of the writing of this on Friday, March 13), I understand why all these sports and other events are being adjusted or outright canceled.
But I do stand by some of my statements. I do think we can’t live our lives in fear of this virus. Even the most pessimistic analytics indicates a vast majority of the population will either not contract the virus or will have a mild (non-lethal) reaction to it. And I still honestly believe that if we hadn’t created such a paranoia over getting sick in general, our immune systems would be overall better equipped to handle these new viruses.
I do, however, regret the casual, maybe even callous, tone of the column. There are a good number of people who are very vulnerable to this, or any sort of virus. For them, the fear is not just real, but fully justified. After all, we are all in this together.
