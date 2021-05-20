Worth a Thousand Words: Abolishing NBW&L might be needed, but not immediately

Like an active volcano, controversy with North Branch Water and Light seems to be inevitable to erupt on a somewhat regular basis. The latest one took place last week as the five-member commission and the city itself was left to scramble to find a way to fulfill the duties of the finance director, who had abruptly resigned. And while this particular eruption was comparatively small and was able to be relatively contained, there were also signals that a bigger eruption might be in the offing.
As many people know, the history of NBW&L has been very contentious, with seemingly nobody immune to getting caught up in all the drama. In all of that, it always seems to be the customers of NBW&L that get the short end of the stick in the form of either poor service or more notably, allegedly extremely high bills.
As an outside observer who has absolutely no dog in this fight, I have hesitated to input my opinion on this topic. However after considering all that has happened at least since I’ve been covering North Branch government, I have come to the conclusion that it might be for the overall good of the city to consider doing away with NBW&L.
Now, I know this was attempted five years ago with a referendum vote (which, based on state statutes, is the only way to completely abolish it), however that particular movement was riddled with flaws. Most notably, if the referendum vote had passed, it would have only given the city 30 days to completely absorb W&L into their Public Works Department. This extremely short deadline would have arguably wound up initially costing the city, and by extension all residents, more money than it would have saved, meaning there was a great potential for higher bills for customers and/or higher taxes for everyone.
That is why I am saying before another petition campaign to put another referendum vote on this November’s elections starts, give the commission and the city a little bit of time to try and figure things out. Despite the ominous tone of last week’s emergency meetings, the commission and the city did figure out a way to share the financial duties on at least a temporary basis. Additionally, a subcommittee was formed to look into the possibility of contracting with the city to perform other redundant duties.
In the very least, these two actions could create cost savings and show there is a way to allow for NBW&L to continue on towards a much more positive future. At most, this was the first small steps towards a much more controlled, and much less frantic, absorbing of W&L into Public Works, which could culminate with the council making the decision to call for a referendum vote rather than having it thrust upon them. But neither of these can happen without a little patience from the general public.
And if these actions yield little to no real changes? Then by all means, let W&L and the city know that enough is enough. If this doesn’t fix things, then more than likely nothing will.
After all, if this whole situation isn’t handled properly, my fear is the next eruption will be Mount Vesuvius in nature.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star.
